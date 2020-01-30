Ava Seventh Day Adventist – Connie Opeka

We were blessed by the bell choir from Ouachita Hills Academy from Amity Arkansas. This group of young people did not come to entertain, but to serve. They entered into our Sabbath School lesson study making thoughtful comments and then they went on to provide the mission story. They told of several past experiences locally and about an upcoming mission trip to India.

For the worship service they played bells in ways many of us did not even realize that were possible. Truly a professional performance, but also one of reaching the entire audience. The children were invited up to assist with one song where the students helped them play a song and that was fun for all!

Their ministry did not end after the last song but extended into the fellowship hall over lunch. They did not huddle as some young people do but got acquainted with those they were sitting with and offered to pray together before leaving to their next appointment that evening in Arkansas. We were so impressed with this group of young people!

During the service their director, Rob Neall, shared how happiness comes from service and it was evident they were applying this practically.

Director Rob Neal shared these quotes – “It is in a life of service only that true happiness is found. He who lives a useless, selfish life is miserable. He is dissatisfied with himself and with everyone else.” In Heavenly Places 229

“In our life here, earthly, sin-restricted though it is, the greatest joy and the highest education are in service. And in the future state, untrammeled by the limitations of sinful humanity, it is in service that our greatest joy and our highest education will be found.” Amazing Grace 362

If we could apply this to our own life and look for ways to serve others, we might find our own mood or mental state improve. Give it a try!

If you like music, be sure to come this Saturday at 11:00 as the Neuharth family minister to us in song. They are friends of the Porters and have shared their talents when they were passing through some years ago.

The Neuharth Family, David, Lisa, Lucas (17), Levi (16), and Benjamin (13), will be presenting a special concert for the church service on February 1. Their ministry name, “New Hearts 4 Christ,” is a play on their last name and reflects their desire for God to create in them a new heart. While in 1800’s era costume they will share inspiring early Advent History stories and 5-part harmonious vocal and instrumental music that is sure to keep the attention of all ages and encourage a genuinely deep, practical, and personal relationship with Jesus Christ. Learn more at www.NewHearts4Christ.com

We invite you to visit the Community Services Center located on the church property – open every Tuesday from 10:00 – 2:00. We appreciate your donations and support as 91 people in our community were served during the month of December when we were closed twice due to the holidays. Cherie Downs manages the center and we appreciate the 53.5 hours of time given by our volunteers as they gave away 1,042 items. If we can be of assistance to you, please call the church at 683-5713, or Elder Eck Ulrich at 683-3343. Check us out at www.avaadventistchurch.org and follow us on Facebook! May God bless and keep you!