Ava Seventh Day Adventist – Connie Opeka

Jan. 20 – Are you skating on thin ice? This was the title of Pastor Terry Wolfe’s sermon and while you might think the pastor’s sermon was regarding the ice storms we’ve had this winter, he actually revealed a hobby or sport he used to play we knew nothing of – Ice hockey!

Little did we know the pastor had played in a league and had lots of experience on the ice. But, as he shared, he revealed how the game changed him into a different person…and it was ugly. For him it was not a game anymore, but a war to win at all cost! He still has his skates and likes to skate, but when the ice calls to play hockey he knows he cannot do it as his “old nature” would all come back! He knows the difference of being on the ice versus off the ice! The pastor was referring to the old man we are to put off and the new man we are to put on mentioned in Ephesians 4:22-24.

Are you skating on thin ice? Are you in a rut? Are you dissatisfied with your way of doing things…your habits? What is your motivation for change? As we entered a new year many made resolutions… and many have already failed or abandoned theirs in less than a month.

Pastor Wolfe took us to Colossians 3 and suggested we do these 3 things. #1 Seek those things which are above and set your affection on things above. #2 Mortify your members – put off all these…put off the old man. #3 Put on the new man which is renewed in knowledge after the image of God that created him.

There is nothing magical about the New Year that is going to give us any power to change. But we do have an opportunity every day for a new start with Christ’s help! May we join with Paul who said, “I die daily…and awaken to righteousness and sin not.” 1 Corinthians 15: 31-34

As we choose to die to self daily (and moment by moment), it is not us, but Christ which does the good thing in us! (Galatians 2:20) We can have a fresh start every day! Are you ready to let go of the old and take the new every day? Don’t skate on thin ice. It is dangerous!

The Neuharth Family, David, Lisa, Lucas (17), Levi (16), and Benjamin (13), will be presenting a special concert for the church service on February 1. Their ministry name, “New Hearts 4 Christ,” is a play on their last name and reflects their desire for God to create in them a new heart. While in 1800’s era costume they will share inspiring early Advent History stories and 5-part harmonious vocal and instrumental music that is sure to keep the attention of all ages and encourage a genuinely deep, practical, and personal relationship with Jesus Christ. Learn more at www.NewHearts4Christ.com

We invite you to visit the Community Services Center located on the church property – open every Tuesday from 10:00 – 2:00. We appreciate your donations and support as 91 people in our community were served during the month of December when we were closed twice due to the holidays. Cherie Downs manages the center and we appreciate the 53.5 hours of time given by our volunteers as they gave away 1,042 items. If we can be of assistance to you, please call the church at 683-5713, or Elder Eck Ulrich at 683-3343. Check us out at www.avaadventistchurch.org and follow us on Facebook! May God bless and keep you!