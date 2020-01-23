Ava Senior Center Menus & Activities / OATS Bus Schedule

LUNCH
Menu subject to change without notice.
(If you receive homebound meals please call if you will not be home when volunteers deliver)
Monday, Jan. 27 – Slow Roasted Beef, Mashed Potatoes and Gravy, Biscuit, Country Blend Vegetables, Banana Pudding.
Tuesday, Jan. 28 – Baked Fish, Hushpuppies, Coleslaw, Macaroni Salad, Root Beer Float.
Wednesday, Jan. 29 – BBQ Pork on a Bun, Potato Salad, Fresh Salad, Coconut Cream Pie.
Thursday, Jan. 30 – Alpine Chicken, Normandy Blend Vegetables, Hot Roll, Cherry Chip Cake.
Friday, Jan. 31 – Beef Stew, Fresh Salad, Homemade Biscuit, Fruit Cobbler.
Lunch served daily 11 a.m. – Noon
Call for Info: 683-5712
Suggested contribution – $3.50, Guests under 60 – $6.00
ACTIVITIES
Monday:
6:00 p.m. – Monday Night Music
Tuesday:
Noon – Pitch Tournament
2:00 p.m. – TOPS
Thursday:
Noon – Pinochle
Friday:
Noon – Bingo
NOTICE: If Ava schools are closed for inclement weather the center will also be closed.
OATS Bus Schedule
For information or to schedule a ride, call 1-800-770-6287
*Anyone – of any age – is eligible to ride the OATS Bus
Wednesday, January 29: Eastern Douglas County to Ava: Ava in town.