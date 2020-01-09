Ava Senior Center Menu and Activities; OATS Bus Schedule

LUNCH

Menu subject to change without notice.

(If you receive homebound meals please call if you will not be home when volunteers deliver)

Monday, Jan. 13 – Oven Fried Chicken, Scalloped Potatoes, Country Blend Vegetables, Wheat Bread, Fruit Crisp.

Tuesday, Jan. 14 – Salisbury Steak over Seasoned Rice, Stewed Tomatoes, Biscuit, Bread Pudding.

Wednesday, Jan. 15 – Beef and Noodles, Tuscan Vegetables, Cornbread, Tropical Delight.

Thursday, Jan. 16 – Cashew Chicken over Rice, Oriental Vegetables, Fortune Cookie, Peanut Butter Cookie.

Friday, Jan. 17 – Country Fried Steak with Mashed Potatoes and Gravy, Meadow Blend Vegetables, Chocolate Cake.

Lunch served daily 11 a.m. – Noon

Call for Info: 683-5712

Suggested contribution – $3.50, Guests under 60 – $6.00

ACTIVITIES

Monday:

6:00 p.m. – Monday Night Music

Tuesday:

Noon – Pitch Tournament

2:00 p.m. – TOPS

Thursday:

Noon – Pinochle

Friday:

Noon – Bingo (Sponsored by Season’s Hospice)

NOTICE: If Ava schools are closed for inclement weather the center will also be closed.

OATS Bus Schedule

For information or to schedule a ride, call 1-800-770-6287

*Anyone – of any age – is eligible to ride the OATS Bus

Friday, January 10: Western Douglas County to Ava: Ava in town.

Tuesday, January 14: To Ozark

Friday, January 17: Western Douglas County to Ava: Ava in town.