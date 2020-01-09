Ava Senior Center Menu and Activities; OATS Bus Schedule

LUNCH
Menu subject to change without notice.
(If you receive homebound meals please call if you will not be home when volunteers deliver)
Monday, Jan. 13 – Oven Fried Chicken, Scalloped Potatoes, Country Blend Vegetables, Wheat Bread, Fruit Crisp.
Tuesday, Jan. 14 – Salisbury Steak over Seasoned Rice, Stewed Tomatoes, Biscuit, Bread Pudding.
Wednesday, Jan. 15 – Beef and Noodles, Tuscan Vegetables, Cornbread, Tropical Delight.
Thursday, Jan. 16 – Cashew Chicken over Rice, Oriental Vegetables, Fortune Cookie, Peanut Butter Cookie.
Friday, Jan. 17 – Country Fried Steak with Mashed Potatoes and Gravy, Meadow Blend Vegetables, Chocolate Cake.
Lunch served daily 11 a.m. – Noon
Call for Info: 683-5712
Suggested contribution – $3.50, Guests under 60 – $6.00
ACTIVITIES
Monday:
6:00 p.m. – Monday Night Music
Tuesday:
Noon – Pitch Tournament
2:00 p.m. – TOPS
Thursday:
Noon – Pinochle
Friday:
Noon – Bingo (Sponsored by Season’s Hospice)
NOTICE: If Ava schools are closed for inclement weather the center will also be closed.
OATS Bus Schedule
For information or to schedule a ride, call 1-800-770-6287
*Anyone – of any age – is eligible to ride the OATS Bus
Friday, January 10: Western Douglas County to Ava: Ava in town.
Tuesday, January 14: To Ozark
Friday, January 17: Western Douglas County to Ava: Ava in town.