Ava Senior Center Menu & Activities, OATS Bus Schedule

LUNCH
Menu subject to change without notice.
(If you receive homebound meals please call if you will not be home when volunteers deliver)
Monday, Jan. 6 – Smothered Pork Chops with Dressing, Broccoli and Cheese, Biscuit, Cookie.
Tuesday, Jan. 7 – Ham and Beans, Seasoned Spinach, Cornbread, Lemon Pie.
Wednesday, Jan. 8 – Chicken and Dumplings, California Vegetable Blend, Cheesy Herb Biscuit, Spice Cake.
Thursday, Jan. 9– Ground Beef Nachos, Tossed Green Salad, Mexican Corn, Pineapple Upside-down Cake.
Friday, Jan.10 – Grilled Chicken, Baked Potatoes, Fresh Salad, Hot Roll, Jell-O with Fruit.
Lunch served daily 11 a.m. – Noon
Call for Info: 683-5712
Suggested contribution – $3.50
Guests under 60 – $6.00
ACTIVITIES
Monday:
10:00 a.m. – Book Club
6:00 p.m. – Monday Night Music
Tuesday:
Noon – Pitch Tournament
2:00 p.m. – TOPS
Wednesday:
Noon – Pool Tournament
Thursday:
Noon – Pinochle
Grace Foot Clinic
Friday:
Noon – Bingo
NOTICE: If Ava schools are closed for inclement weather the center will also be closed.
OATS Bus Schedule
For information or to schedule a ride, call 1-800-770-6287
*Anyone – of any age – is eligible to ride the OATS Bus
Friday, January 3: Eastern Douglas County to Ava: Ava in town.
Monday, January 6: To Springfield
Friday, January 10: Western Douglas County to Ava: Ava in town.