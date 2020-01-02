Ava Senior Center Menu & Activities, OATS Bus Schedule

LUNCH

Menu subject to change without notice.

(If you receive homebound meals please call if you will not be home when volunteers deliver)

Monday, Jan. 6 – Smothered Pork Chops with Dressing, Broccoli and Cheese, Biscuit, Cookie.

Tuesday, Jan. 7 – Ham and Beans, Seasoned Spinach, Cornbread, Lemon Pie.

Wednesday, Jan. 8 – Chicken and Dumplings, California Vegetable Blend, Cheesy Herb Biscuit, Spice Cake.

Thursday, Jan. 9– Ground Beef Nachos, Tossed Green Salad, Mexican Corn, Pineapple Upside-down Cake.

Friday, Jan.10 – Grilled Chicken, Baked Potatoes, Fresh Salad, Hot Roll, Jell-O with Fruit.

Lunch served daily 11 a.m. – Noon

Call for Info: 683-5712

Suggested contribution – $3.50

Guests under 60 – $6.00

ACTIVITIES

Monday:

10:00 a.m. – Book Club

6:00 p.m. – Monday Night Music

Tuesday:

Noon – Pitch Tournament

2:00 p.m. – TOPS

Wednesday:

Noon – Pool Tournament

Thursday:

Noon – Pinochle

Grace Foot Clinic

Friday:

Noon – Bingo

NOTICE: If Ava schools are closed for inclement weather the center will also be closed.

OATS Bus Schedule

For information or to schedule a ride, call 1-800-770-6287

*Anyone – of any age – is eligible to ride the OATS Bus

Friday, January 3: Eastern Douglas County to Ava: Ava in town.

Monday, January 6: To Springfield

Friday, January 10: Western Douglas County to Ava: Ava in town.