Ava Senior Center Menu/Activities and OATS Bus Schedule

LUNCH

Menu subject to change without notice.

(If you receive homebound meals please call if you will not be home when volunteers deliver)

Monday, Feb. 3 – Oven fried chicken, Baked potato, Green beans, Roll, Cheesecake.

Tuesday, Feb. 4 – Polish sausage, Sauerkraut, Meadow blend, Wheat bread, Lemon pie.

Wednesday, Feb. 5 – Chicken and dumplings, Coleslaw, Fresh baked biscuit, Gooey cookie.

Thursday, Feb. 6 – Mexican style beef and nachos, Fiesta corn, Fresh tossed salad, Tropical delight.

Friday, Feb. 7 – Baked ham, Sweet potatoes, Buttered mixed vegetables, Hot roll, Chocolate cake.

Lunch served daily 11 a.m. – Noon

Call for Info: 683-5712

Suggested contribution – $3.50, Guests under 60 – $6.00

ACTIVITIES

Monday:

10:00 a.m. – Book Club

10:00 a.m. – Stay Strong Stay Healthy Class

6:00 p.m. – Monday Night Music

Tuesday:

Noon – Pitch Tournament

2:00 p.m. – TOPS

Thursday:

Noon – Ava Senior Center Board Meeting

Noon – Pinochle

Friday:

Noon – Bingo

NOTICE: If Ava schools are closed for inclement weather the center will also be closed.

OATS Bus Schedule

For information or to schedule a ride, call 1-800-770-6287

*Anyone – of any age – is eligible to ride the OATS Bus

Monday, Feb. 3: To Ozark

Wednesday, Feb. 5: Eastern Douglas County to Ava: Ava in town.

Friday, Feb. 7: Eastern Douglas County to Ava: Ava in town.