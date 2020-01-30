Ava Senior Center Menu/Activities and OATS Bus Schedule

LUNCH
Menu subject to change without notice.
(If you receive homebound meals please call if you will not be home when volunteers deliver)
Monday, Feb. 3 – Oven fried chicken, Baked potato, Green beans, Roll, Cheesecake.
Tuesday, Feb. 4 – Polish sausage, Sauerkraut, Meadow blend, Wheat bread, Lemon pie.
Wednesday, Feb. 5 – Chicken and dumplings, Coleslaw, Fresh baked biscuit, Gooey cookie.
Thursday, Feb. 6 – Mexican style beef and nachos, Fiesta corn, Fresh tossed salad, Tropical delight.
Friday, Feb. 7 – Baked ham, Sweet potatoes, Buttered mixed vegetables, Hot roll, Chocolate cake.
Lunch served daily 11 a.m. – Noon
Call for Info: 683-5712
Suggested contribution – $3.50, Guests under 60 – $6.00
ACTIVITIES
Monday:
10:00 a.m. – Book Club
10:00 a.m. – Stay Strong Stay Healthy Class
6:00 p.m. – Monday Night Music
Tuesday:
Noon – Pitch Tournament
2:00 p.m. – TOPS
Thursday:
Noon – Ava Senior Center Board Meeting
Noon – Pinochle
Friday:
Noon – Bingo
NOTICE: If Ava schools are closed for inclement weather the center will also be closed.
OATS Bus Schedule
For information or to schedule a ride, call 1-800-770-6287
*Anyone – of any age – is eligible to ride the OATS Bus
Monday, Feb. 3: To Ozark
Wednesday, Feb. 5: Eastern Douglas County to Ava: Ava in town.
Friday, Feb. 7: Eastern Douglas County to Ava: Ava in town.