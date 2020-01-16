Ava Saddle Club – Jan Turner

Happy New Year everyone! 2020 looks to be a busy year for the Ava Saddle Club. At our first meeting of this year we set several dates for events.

March 14: Our Coggins Clinic at the Animal Clinic of Ava.

April 18: Hosting the Kent Stamper Memorial Bull Ride

May 2: Gaited Show

May 16: Annual Girls Summer Kick Off Camp Out.

May 19: Start of open ride nights, the third Tuesday of the month through August from 5-10 pm.

June 20: Stock Horse Show

June 26 – Oct. 23: Sorting practices every Friday night starting at 7 pm and Sorting Competitions every month starting in June.

July 11: Trail Challenge – 1st event

Aug. 1: The Tri-County Youth Show

Aug. 8: Junior Pro Bull Riders Association will be holding a Rough Stock event.

Aug. 15: Trail Challenge – 2nd event

Sept.19: Trail Challenge – 3rd event

Oct. 3: Club trail ride and bonfire

There will be more information coming soon on all of these events and others here in the Herald and on our Facebook page “The Ava Saddle Club.” You can also contact our President Steve Adams for information at 417-331-6598.

And there may be more events added later so stay tuned!

Don’t forget our monthly meetings are the first Monday of every month at 7 pm at the club house. Come on out and join us!