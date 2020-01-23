Ava Masonic Lodge #26 Meets

Jan. 7 – This was a stated meeting but, because two First Degrees were to be conferred, we ate at 6:00 P.M. Supper was well attended with over 20 present. At 7:00 P.M. lodge was convened upstairs in the main lodge room.

Lodge was opened in due form on the First Degree of Freemasonry and all business was conducted in this degree. Those in chairs were: RWB Craig Carter, WM, WM Billy Stewart, SW, Tom Williams, Secretary, RWB David Norman, Treasurer, WB David Emerson, JD, WB Rick Baker, SD, Jason Liniger, Marshall protem, Brother Michael Roy, Chaplin protem, Rick Thompson, SS protem, Heath Carnall, JS protem, and John King, Tiler.

The previous minutes were read and approved as read. RWB Norman stood and announced that the sign committee recommended the sign presented by “Sign Man” Sign Company in Mtn. Grove. Darren Young will dig the trench for the electrical power and then we will ask the sign company to build the sign. A motion was made by RWB Craig Carter, WM to approve the sign recommendation, WB Baker seconded the motion, and the motion passed. RWB Norman also gave the monthly financial report. Darren Young, JW, stood and supervised the drawing or raffle for the half of a hog. Brother Cody Gossdin, Robert Burns Lodge in Gainesville, Missouri, won the hog with half going to him and the other half going to the Wright County Children’s Home.

A petition for affiliation was presented by Brother Harold Miller of Mansfield Lodge #543. No objection being heard, a committee of investigation was appointed. WB Emerson, WB Stewart, and WB Baker, chairman, will comprise the committee for Harold. We welcome Harold as an official member as he attends most of our meetings anyway. A second petition for initiation was read and no objection was heard. A committee of investigation was appointed and it was comprised of Tom Williams, WB Baker, and WB Stewart, chairman.

RWB Carter, WM, Asked WB Stewart, SW, if he had any further business for our lodge of Entered Apprentices. WB Stewart stood and announced that a brother who had been duly elected, was in waiting and desired to be initiated into the mysteries of Freemasonry. RWB Carter, WM, then proceeded to confer the obligatory portion of the degree. After this portion was conferred, the candidate was seated with the brethren to observe the next candidate being conferred his obligatory portion of the First Degree.

WB Willy Stewart, SD, was asked if he had any further business for our lodge of Entered Apprentices. WB Stewart stood and announced that another brother who had been duly elected, was in waiting and desired to be initiated into the mysteries of Freemasonry. RWB Carter, WM, then proceeded to confer the obligatory portion of the First Degree.

The only change in positions during this degree was RWB Randy Jones assumed the chair of JD. Both candidates were given the lecture by RWB Randy Jones, Grand Lecturer Emeritus and the Charge was given by RWB Mike Smith.

Both candidates will be given the Second Degree of Freemasonry on Tuesday, January 4, 2020, which is our regular stated meeting.

Visitors for this meeting were: WB Kevin Findley, WB Randy Adamson, Heath Carnall, and Zack Baker, from Mansfield Lodge #543, WB Craig Dunn, Rick Thompson, and RWB Mike Smith, from Henderson Lodge #477, and RWB Randy Jones, Mt. Olive Lodge #439. Attendance was excellent with, again, well over 20 men attending.

Lodge was closed in due form, peace and harmony prevailing.