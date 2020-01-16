Ava City Council Receives 2019 Audit Results, Raises Lifeguard Pay

by Michael Boyink / mike@douglascountyherald.com

On Tuesday, January 14th, 2020 the Ava Board of Aldermen convened for a business session at 5 p.m.

Audit Results

Jennifer Schatzer, KPM CPA Manager presented the results of the Fiscal Year 2019 Audit. Overall the city received a “clean” audit, with some notes:

Schatzer noted the overall city revenue was down $.2M this year over last, due to the city receiving a large airport related grant last year.

The city’s general fund is down and will need transfers from other funds to stay afloat.

City expenses were consistent with last year.

The auditors recommended a review of all internal control procedures such as purchasing, new vendor entry, cash management, etc. This recommendation is standard as city staffs turn over and policies change.

Schatzer also noted that leases will be accounted for differently in the upcoming fiscal year. In the past the bookkeeping was different for different types of leases. Going forward they’ll all be treated the same. Schatzer commented that the “airport will be a doozy” to record, as the city is both lessee and lessor in that situation.

Schatzer noted that cybersecurity was also an ongoing concern, and the city should take steps to train employees how to securely manage emails and web browsing.

City Finances

City Treasurer Peggy Porter reported that the city expenses were increased approximately $100K over last month, as a number of year-end expenses had come in.

Ordinance #1060

Ordinance #1060 is “An ordinance for the Mayor to execute and the city clerk to attest an agreement allowing Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission Agency to select a consultant for the Bill Martin Memorial Airport runway lighting project.” The aldermen heard two readings of the bill and approved each unanimously.

Cody Dalton / SCOCOG

Mayor Burrely Loftin commented that Mr. Dalton had recently been appointed to the SCOCOG commission to replace Johnny Murrell, who recently retired. Mr Dalton has been with SCOCOG 8.5 working in different capacities.

CDBG Grant for the Ava Square

Loftin reported that he’d been making slight modifications to the planned updates to the Ava Square after concerns that big rigs wouldn’t have enough room to navigate around it. He also recommended installation of a second drain on the NE corner to alleviate concerns over water puddling. Lofin said he hoped to be taking bids on the work in mid spring with the work commencing early summer.

Generator Project

Mayor Loftin reported that crews were beginning to pour concrete pads for the recently-approved generators at the Police Department, Wastewater Plant, and City Hall. Loftin also reported that the city had salvaged an existing generator from an abandoned city well to install at the Water and Sewer facility on Valley Avenue. He said the generator – a 2008 model with 19 hours of run time – fired right up after a new battery was installed.

Power lines/Brush Removal

Loftin reported that city crews had been clearing brush and limbs from electric lines around town. The recent ice storm had added to the workload but crews were making good progress.

Cardboard

Mayor Loftin reported that the city was working on an arrangement with DoCo Sheltered workshops to bale up cardboard for recycling. He said declining cardboard values had caused local recycling services to stop taking it, so was hoping the city could offer the service instead.

Century Link Phones

City Hall will be getting new phones in the next 30 days, replacing equipment from a manufacturer that’s exiting the market. The city is working with CenturyLink for replacements.

Park Board Advisory Committee

The aldermen voted unanimously to renew William Thorburn, Courtney Ayers, and Aaron Williams seats on the Park Board Advisory Committee.

Extension Council FY2020

After some discussion, the aldermen voted unanimously to renew a $10K grant to the University of Missouri Extension program to help fund the office in Ava.

Waste Water Treatment Plant Clarifier

Loftin said crews had recently found circulation paddles in a clarifier at the Wastewater Treatment Plant not functioning. After draining the tank they found a failed bearing in the unit. A replacement is $1800, but Loftin said the original one had lasted for 31 years.

Noise Ordinance

Loftin said that, while the council had voted to approve a city noise ordinance recently, no signs had been posted to alert residents to the ordinance. He admitted that he’d neglected to make the necessary contact with the state to get the signs installed and has now started that process.

Attendance

Councilmen present were Billy Stewart, Noel Dye, Keith Jones, and Stan Lovan.

Closed Session

In the closed session portion of the meeting, the aldermen voted to raise the hourly pay rate of the summer pool life guards to meet Missouri’s new minimum wage requirements.

Video

Video from the Ava Board of Aldermen meeting will be posted to the Douglas County Herald’s website at douglascountyherald.com.

Next Meeting

City officials and aldermen will reconvene on February 11th at 5 p.m. at City Hall. Meetings are open to the public.