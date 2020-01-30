AT&T Boosts Network Speeds for Squires

SQUIRES, Jan. 28 –– AT&T* customers and FirstNet subscribers in Squires got a big boost in wireless connectivity. The company added a new cell tower to enhance the area’s 4G LTE coverage and help give residents and first responders faster, more reliable wireless service.

“We want our customers to have a great experience. With 4G LTE service, they’ll be able to experience better network connectivity while streaming videos, sharing on social media or texting family and friends,” said Craig Unruh, State President, AT&T Missouri. “We consistently work to provide better coverage for the community and its first responders. And we’re investing in our wireless network to accomplish that.”

“Investment in the infrastructure of rural Missouri is important to economic development in these areas,” said Senator Mike Cunningham, who represents the Squires area. “AT&T’s efforts to enhance its network will continue to benefit the residents and businesses located there.”

These upgrades will also benefit public safety and first responders on FirstNet – public safety’s dedicated communications platform. FirstNet is bringing public safety communications into the 21st century with new, innovative capabilities to help those users stay safe and save lives.

These enhancements also bring Band 14 spectrum to the area. Band 14 is nationwide, high-quality spectrum set aside by the government specifically for FirstNet. It provides public safety with a dedicated lane of connectivity when needed. When not in use by FirstNet subscribers, AT&T customers can enjoy Band 14’s added coverage and capacity.

FirstNet is built with AT&T in a public-private partnership with the First Responder Network Authority. It’s designed to help first responders in Missouri and across the country connect to the critical information they need – when they need it – so they can keep themselves and the communities they serve safer.