“Art on the Move” Digital Storytelling Coming to Springfield Feb 7

Reception and Show Featuring Mizzou Visual Arts Students

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Mizzou alumni, art lovers, communication professionals, and interested members of the public are invited to attend the first “Art on the Move” reception from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Friday, Feb. 7 at the Springfield Botanical Center, 2400 S. Scenic Ave., Springfield, Mo.

Advance registration is required and can be made online at http://extension.missouri.edu/greene under “events.” The reception is free thanks to support from the Greene County Extension Council and Springfield-Greene County Park Board.

Registration is needed no later than Feb. 5.

This particular “Art on the Move” event will showcase digital storytelling work from students in the School of Visual Studies at the University of Missouri.

Students will produce and display digital storytelling art at the botanical center during our reception. Some of the art will be one-of-kind creations specific to the event and space.

Also, starting Feb. 7, student digital art will be on exhibit in the lobby of the Springfield Botanical Center throughout February during normal winter open hours for the facility.

For more information, contact the Greene County MU Extension office (417) 881-8909 or see details online at http://extension.missouri.edu/greene under events.