Arno – Hellen Blakey

Jan. 23 I had 0.5 inches of liquid in my rain gauge and 1 inch of snow on my table with ice under that. On Jan. 24 I had 0.1 by 12:15pm.

Monday, Mindy was here. William Fitzgerald stopped this evening and brought me some medicine on his way home from work.

On Tuesday, Mindy came and took my news in. Ellis came from work and put my trash out for tomorrow.

Wednesday, Monica came up and took me to Springfield to my dentist. When we got home she helped me take my Christmas Tree down and put away before she went home.

On Thursday, Lee came over and got my mail and showed me what was in my rain gauge and measured my snow. I baked bread that day.

Friday, Mindy came and got my mail before she left. Lee came by and I gave him a loaf of bread.

On Saturday, Charles Peak and his mother Gladys came to my house at 1:15pm and Nina Carter came up. We all went to Ozark and met Monica, Anette, Monica Corum and her mother. We went to the S.G.T. and watched “RET: The Return.” This show follows the story of Hosea and Gomer in both a biblical and modern-day setting.

After the show, Nina, Charles, Gladys, Hellen, Monica, Anette and her husband went to the Village Inn and ate supper before heading home.

Sunday, Brother Charles’ message came from Psalm 110:9-16, continued from last week.

After church I stopped by John Stephen’s and visited a while. Then I came home, ate, and changed my clothes. I went to James’ and got to play with my great grandson, Adrian.

Last week:

Jan. 19 – I had 0.4 of an inch by 4:30pm on Jan.17 and 1.4 inches in my rain gauge by 10 am on Jan 18.

On Monday, Jan. 13, James came and had his black pick-up licensed. Mindy came and got my mail for me and Kay stopped and took my news in for me.

Tuesday Mindy came and James stopped by. Later on Michelle and her brother, Junior, stopped and picked up 2 pop bottles to put some pop tabs in.

On Wednesday I baked bread and went to town. I filled my car up with the help of a nice lady that was filling hers up. Then I went to the store and got eggs, milk,and potatoes before the snow comes.

Thursday James stopped on his way home.

On Friday, Ellis came by while he was in town and took some scraps to his chickens.

Sunday was a cold day to be out, but we all made it to church. Brother Charles’ message came from Psalm 119:1-8 and his thought was “I will, will you?” He wants us to read the whole chapter this week because he will preach two more Sundays on this chapter.

Sunday evening Nina came up and we went to the theater and saw “Little Women.” It was good, but a little different than the book.

Keep praying for our sick folks.

My prayers and sympathy go out to the Eula Mae Dye family and all the others who have lost a loved one.

Keep praying for our Nation, Leaders, those in the service and their families, and the ones in training.