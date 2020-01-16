Arno – Hellen Blakey

Jan.12 – Last Monday I took my news in to the Herald and paid my light bill.

Tuesday, Michelle took me to Springfield to my dentists. Afterward we came back to Ozark and I got some birthday cards before heading to Ava. I put gas in Michelle’s pick-up when we got to Ava.

Wednesday, Mindy was here and before she left, she got my mail.

On Thursday, I baked bread and washed 3 loads of clothes, but just dried the white ones. James and John came by this morning. Tom Williams and Hellen Blakey went to Theodosia to our O.E.S. meeting.

Friday morning I poured out 1 inch of rain. On Saturday I had 3.4 inches by noon. It started sleeting and freezing on things and then snowed. Sunday it was foggy and it froze on bushes and trees. Then it snowed a little in the afternoon. I thawed out the sleet and snow and added another 0.5 inches.

Friday I had a visitor. Then Mindy came later on and got my mail before she left.

I went out Saturday afternoon and got my mail and tried to measure the snow on my car and it showed 1/4 inch.

There was not church at Mt. Tabor Sunday because most of the members were iced in. I listened to Joe Corum at 10:00 on the radio in the afternoon.

I saw the biggest and most beautiful snow flakes coming down. They didn’t last long.

Keep praying for our sick folks.

My prayers and sympathy go out to all who have lost a loved one.

Keep praying for our nation, leaders, men and women in the service and their families, and the ones in training.