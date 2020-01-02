Area School Menus

Ava Schools Breakfast Menu

Monday, Jan. 6

Cereal with Yogurt, Bananas, Fruit Juice & Milk.

Tuesday, Jan. 7

Mini Pancakes, Mandarin Oranges, Fruit Juice, & Milk.

Wednesday, Jan. 8

Sausage Pancake on a Stick, Bananas, Fruit Juice & Milk.

Thursday, Jan. 9

Mini Cinni’s, Applesauce, Fruit Juice & Milk.

Friday, Jan. 10

Breakfast Pizza, Apple, Fruit Juice & Milk.

Ava Elementary Lunch Menu

Monday, Jan. 6

Entrees: Chicken Strips with Italian Bread, Chicken and Cheese Quesadilla, Hot Dog on Bun, Cobb Salad with Blueberry Muffin. Sides: Roasted Vegetables, Fresh Garden Salad, Fresh Fruit, Mandarin Oranges & Milk.

Tuesday, Jan. 7

Entrees: Spaghetti and Meatballs with Italian Bread, Mozzarella Dunkers, Cheeseburger, Chicken Caesar Salad with Italian Bread. Sides: Fresh Garden Salad, Steamed Broccoli, Fresh Fruit, Cinnamon Apples & Milk.

Wednesday, Jan. 8

Entrees: Chicken Patty, Meatloaf, Turkey and Cheese Sandwich, Italian Chef Salad. Sides: Mashed Potatoes with Gravy, Green Beans, Fresh Fruit, Pineapple, Hot Roll & Milk.

Thursday, Jan. 9

Entrees: Cheeseburger, Scrambled Eggs with Pancakes and Syrup, Pizza Munchables, Taco Salad with Cornbread. Sides: Fresh Garden Salad, Tater Tots with Ketchup, Fresh Fruit, Pears & Milk.

Friday, Jan. 10

Entrees: Super Nachos, Hot Dog Mac and Cheese, Crispito, Popcorn Chicken Salad with Pineapple Muffin. Sides: Fresh Garden Salad, Refried Beans, Fresh Fruit, Tropical Fruit & Milk.

Ava Middle School Lunch

Monday, Jan. 6

Entrees: Bacon Pickle Grilled Cheese, Cheeseburger, Corn Dog, BBQ Rib on Bun, Salad Bar with Blueberry Muffin; To Go: Chicken Salad Sandwich, Pizza Munchables, Hot Dog on Bun; Specialty Bar: South of Border Bar with Spanish Rice; Sides: Fresh Garden Salad, French Fries with ketchup, Fresh Fruit, Mandarin Oranges & Milk.

Tuesday, Jan. 7

Entrees: Chicken Pizza Sandwich, Cheeseburger, Peanut Butter and Jelly Sandwich with Yogurt, Corn Dog, Salad Bar with Cornbread; To Go: Buffalo Chicken Wrap, Cheeseburger, Seven Layer Dip; Specialty Bar: Grilled Cheese Bar; Sides: Fresh Garden Salad, Texas Pintos, Fresh Fruit, Banana Orange Mix & Milk.

Wednesday, Jan. 8

Entrees: Chicken Patty with Hot Roll, Spicy Chicken Patty with Hot Roll, Cheeseburger, Chicken Strips, Salad Bar with Strawberry Muffin; To Go: Elvis Burrito with Yogurt, Crispito, Chicken Caesar Salad with Hot Roll; Specialty Bar: Gyro Bar; Sides: Fresh Garden Salad, Mashed Potatoes with Gravy, Glazed Carrots, Fresh Fruit, Peaches & Milk.

Thursday, Jan. 9

Entrees: Chicken Tacos, Italian Sub, Chicken Patty on Bun, Peanut Butter and Jelly Sandwich with Yogurt, Salad Bar with Hot Roll; To Go: Club Sandwich, Popcorn Chicken Salad, Ham and Cheese Roll Up; Specialty Bar: Mac and Cheese Bar; Sides: Fresh Garden Salad, Corn, Fresh Fruit, Applesauce & Milk.

Friday, Jan. 10

Entrees: Sloppy Joe, Tony’s Pizza, Cheeseburger, Corn Dog, Salad Bar with Pineapple Muffin; To Go: Bacon Turkey Avocado Club, Fried Chicken Salad Sandwich, Greek Salad with Focaccia Bread; Specialty Bar: Asian Bar, Spanish Rice; Sides: Fresh Garden Salad, Broccoli with Ranch Dressing, Fresh Fruit, Pineapple & Milk.

