Application Period for CFO Scholarships Opens Feb. 1

Beginning Feb. 1, students from across central and southern Missouri can apply for scholarships offered by the Community Foundation of the Ozarks for the 2020–2021 school year.

Nearly 1,000 scholarship awards and renewals are available, totaling more than $1.6 million for higher education at colleges, universities and technical-training programs.

Information about the scholarship opportunities is available at www.cfozarks.org/scholarships.

From there, students and parents can follow links to search for scholarships by city of residence, scholarship name or keyword. Students also can contact the counseling offices at their school. Application deadlines vary, with the earliest due mid-March. Amounts range from $400 to $6,000 per academic year, with many scholarships renewable for up to three additional years.

CFO scholarships offer a wide range of opportunities for students attending public or private colleges and universities, graduate schools, medical or nursing schools, and vocational-technical programs. Twelve scholarships will be awarded for the first time this year, joining the more than 430 named scholarship funds that are administered by the CFO.

The scholarship listings and application system are presented on an online platform, hosted by Foundant Technologies, that offers a secure application process, the ability to easily save and return to applications in progress, and an eligibility survey that will help applicants narrow down the list of scholarships.

Each scholarship lists criteria for eligibility, including designations for students from specific high schools or those attending certain institutions, made by donors and alumni giving back to their communities. Several scholarships are available for students from underserved populations, including African Americans, students with physical or learning disabilities, and students leaving the foster care system. Students are encouraged to search the application system by keyword to see if they may qualify for unique scholarships.

For more information about CFO scholarship programs, contact Beth Hersh at bhersh@cfozarks.org, or call (417) 864-6199.