It may have taken some luck, but high school cager, Katara Key, used her well-honed skill to sink a 65-foot winning basket from across the court for Reading High against rival William Penn High School in Pennsylvania. It happened just as the buzzer sounded the end of the game. As she put it in a post-game interview with KPVI-TV: “I just saw the spiral and I was like yeah, that’s going in. I practice that shot all the time with my coach.”
Home Sports & Competitions An Amazing Buzzer-Beater
