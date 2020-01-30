AMBER Alert Helps Locate Missing Child

Public, Media Encouraged To Enroll In Upgraded Program.

Colonel Eric T. Olson, superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, encourages the public to subscribe to Mo-Alerts to receive immediate notification of AMBER alerts.

On Friday, Jan. 17, an AMBER Alert was issued using the new system to locate a two-year-old child who had been abducted by his mother. A citizen who received the AMBER Alert via a cell phone recognized the vehicle and its out-of-state license plates, and contacted law enforcement.

The child was located safe within minutes of the alert being sent out.

Missouri’s upgraded AMBER Alert system notified the public immediately and facilitated the successful outcome of this case.

The Webster County Sheriff’s Office, Seymour Police Department, and Springfield Police Department worked together on the case.

The Patrol initiates AMBER Alerts when an abducted child meets the criteria set forth in Section 210.1012 RSMo.

The Patrol launched an upgraded Missouri AMBER Alert system in December 2019. This system streamlines the process to get alerts to the public faster. The new system includes wireless emergency alerts, automated social media alerts, and a public website, http://www.moalerts.mo.gov/, which provides the latest information on AMBER Alerts active in Missouri at any time.

Members of the public and media may subscribe to emailed AMBER Alerts by visiting http://www.moalerts.mo.gov/, selecting “Subscribe to Mo-Alerts” on the left side of the webpage, entering their email address, and clicking “Subscribe.” Subscribers receive a verification email and must click on the link provided to complete the process.

“We appreciate all of the media outlets and individuals who have subscribed to the Mo-Alerts system,” said Col. Olson. “Missouri’s AMBER Alert system streamlines this process and increases the likelihood of safely locating a missing child. I encourage more individuals to become part of this network.”