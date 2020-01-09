Activity Report From The Ava Police Dept.

Calls By Type

12/29/2019 – 1/4/2020

Alarm – 1

Animal Call – 5

Assist Agency – 3

Assist Person – 1

Burglary – 1

Check Person – 2

Check Vehicle – 3

Check Well-Being – 1

Civil – 2

Community Policing – 11

Disturbance, Domestic – 1

Found Property – 1

Funeral Escort – 1

Left w/o Paying – 1

Misc / All Other – 3

Private Prop. Accident – 1

Shoplifting – 1

Stalled Vehicle – 2

Traffic Stop – 12

Cemetery Gates – 5

Total – 58

On 12/29, Ava Police responded to the Casey’s North location over reports of a disturbance. Officers arrested a subject for disorderly conduct.

On 12/30, Ava Police received a report from the 500 block of Pennington Avenue about a dog in a shed and a possible fire hazard. Officers talked to the homeowners who stated their dog was in the house and the cord was for lights.

On 12/30, Ava Police responded to the 200 block of Fleetwood over reports of horses in the backyard. Officers informed the homeowners that city ordinances didn’t allow horses and the homeowner said they had a trailer coming the next day to transport the animals.

On 1/1, Ava Police assisted the Missouri State Highway Patrol with a pursuit starting around B highway and County Road 510. The event ended in a vehicle crash near the North Junction.

On 1/3, Ava Police responded to Walmart and arrested a subject for shoplifting and tag-swapping.

On 1/4, Ava Police arrested a subject after a traffic stop.