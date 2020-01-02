Activity Report – From The Ava Police Department

Calls By Type

12/22 – 12/28

Alarm – 1

Animal Call – 2

Assist Agency – 6

Check Person – 3

Check Well-Being – 5

Civil – 1

Community Policing – 7

Disturbance – 1

Left w/o Paying – 1

Misc/All Other – 5

Motor Vehicle Crash – 2

Private Property Accident – 1

Robbery – 1

Traffic Stop – 13

Cemetery Gates – 6

Total – 55

On 12/22, Ava Police responded to reports of someone dumpster diving by the Thrift Store. Officers made contact with the subject and told them to move along.

On 12/24, Ava Police responded to calls from the Signal on Springfield road from customers not able to find an employee in the store. Officers were able to locate the employee who had fallen asleep in the back of the store.

On 12/24, Ava Police assisted Ava Fire in the 300 block of Henley Street, arresting a subject who had an outstanding warrant.

On 12/14, Ava Police responded a location on Highway 5 north of the main junction over reports of a deer in the roadway. Officers put the animal down.

On 12/16, Ava Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in front of Town and Country. Motorists exchanged information.

On 12/28, Ava Police responded to a location on Spring Street over reports of minors being recorded by a neighbor. Officers taked to the neighbor who stated the minors had been throwing rocks and he was recording them to report to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.