Recently acknowledged for academic excellence, Ava High School students Eden Little and Caleb Brown were recognized last week as academic students of the month.

According to school officials, Eden Little, the daughter of Travis and Rhonda Little, will graduate from Ava High School with 15 college credit hours.

Eden is involved in basketball, cross country, track & field, Student Council, National Honor Society, Pep Club, Anchor Club, FFA, and Leadership.

As a volunteer in the community, Eden raised money for the Backpack Program by selling chili at football games. She has served as a coach for intramural basketball for three years, working with 3rd through 6th graders.

During National Walk to School Day, Eden served as a student guide, assisting elementary and middle school students walking to the school campus.

Upon graduating, Eden plans to attend Hillsdale College in Michigan, with the goal to attain a bachelor’s degree in business and marketing. While studying at Hillsdale, she plans to compete in track and field Division 2 javelin,

Caleb Brown, the son of Jason and Rachelle Brown, will graduate with 21 college credit hours.

Caleb is involved in Future Business Leaders of America, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Future Farmers of America, National Honor Society, A+ Program, and Pep Club.

Serving in the community, Caleb has served as a volunteer for Crosslines, and the local Options Pregnancy Center. In middle school, Caleb organized a canned food drive and was able to donate 1,435 cans to our local food pantry. He has also helped raise money for the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. He hosted a hat day in the elementary and middle school, which raised $320.

After high school, Caleb plans to use his A+ Scholarship to attend Ozark Technical College, and upon completion, transfer to Missouri State and graduate with a degree in mechanical engineering.

Caleb oversees his own business, CPB Enterprises, a company that offers hay stacking and hauling. He also has his own cattle business.