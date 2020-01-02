AB Plasma is at Less Than Optimum Levels –– Donors Encouraged to Give Now

DEC. 26 –– Community Blood Center of the Ozarks (CBCO), is currently experiencing a shortage of type AB plasma. Donations are needed immediately to ensure that adequate reserve levels are maintained.

Those interested in donating can help by giving blood at the Dora High School, 613 County Road 379, in Dora, on Friday, Jan, 10, between 10:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.

To be eligible to give blood, you must weigh at least 110 pounds, be in good health, and present a valid photo ID.

During December and January, participants at CBCO blood drives will receive a maroon long-sleeved shirt.

Each donation will also receive LifePoints as a part of CBCO’s donor rewards program. LifePoints may be redeemed online for a variety of gift cards or points may be assigned to other meaningful causes or charities. More information on LifePoints, may be found at www.cbco.org.

CBCO is the sole local provider of blood for patients at more than 40 area hospitals in southwest Missouri, northwest Arkansas and southeast Kansas. On average, a transfusion takes place every seven minutes and around 200 donations are needed each day to meet the area’s blood needs.