A Small Medium @ Large

By Galen Chadwick

The Walls Have Ears

Happy New Year! We’re two days into the new calendar and the 116th Congress doesn’t convene until tomorrow. So far, so good. The world behind my eyelids seemed to be in working order when I got up this morning. But my brain kicked in just as I glared into the bathroom mirror, see. Not a good move.

So I put a clock in front of it figuring it was a good time for reflection. Where, oh where does the time go? Those of you keeping track of the History Channel are probably thinking “The dad-gum ET’s stole it! I seen ‘em!” And you’d be right, as far as time-jumping is one of the signature performance features of alien craft.

More things to look for include: Anti-gravity lift. UFO’s somehow overcome the earth’s gravity with no visible means of propulsion. Then there’s sudden and instantaneous acceleration, more than 30 times the speed of sound. These “craft” travel at hypersonic speeds without signatures such as sonic booms or vapor trails. Witnesses can’t get a detailed description because of cloaking and generally see only a glow or haze around them. And they fly through water, air and space.

These ‘five observables’ were compiled by Luis Elizondo who ran the Defense Department initiative called the Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program, or AATIP. These are the extraordinary, logic-defying capabilities most commonly associated with UFO’s. Oh, excuuuse me. With the “Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Sightings.” (UAPS’s? Seriously?-ed.)

After centuries of contact, if not millennia, some 28 earth-bound governments have suddenly started talking in the past year. This is being coordinated. Something’s up. Maybe they’ve been hiding what common sense suggested all along. Namely, if a vast and bloated administrative state can’t keep the training wheels of reality firmly on the sidewalk, then maybe our taxes are going to the wrong people.

“Science,” which is useful for proving our suspicions about everything, can also help relieve the smaller heartburns of life. Let’s say you’re towing around a huge “honey-do” list and have somehow managed not to complicate the situation with domestically charged undercurrents. Naturally, your plan is to keep stalling. For a reasonable-sounding, always topical distraction, check out this thread:

https://www.history.com/news/ufo-sightings-speed-appearance-movement

Now, it’s important to explain that the search for these “five observables” is front burner stuff. Open-minded types, at least, will leap to support your suspicion that a biological basis co-joins and/or somehow directs these exotic exo-phenomena. Science needs you, right now, and hopefully someday the kids will understand.

Here’s where things get interesting. We normally assume that the ensuing information exchanges with our spouse, as an inseparable component of energy, will be destroyed upon contact with our surrounding. Words simply degenerate into heat. But what if an essence of the absorbed content somehow remains? Can science come into our living rooms and “hear” long-ago conversations still vibrating in our walls? Or ‘see’ things that happened outside of present time?

For clues, let’s turn to respected sci-fi author Timothy A. Bramlett who captures the essential idea in this following exchange (Midnight in the Shadows 2012) between super-sleuth Harvey Hicks upon meeting his contact “Jane” from the CIA:

“The walls have ears,” Harvey said with a smile. “Interesting way of putting it. You see, I’ve been working with Latent Audio Residual research for a long time.”

“And what is Latent Audio Residuals?” She asked as she checked to see if no one else was listening.

“Well,” Harvey explained, “When sound or light or any other type of energy source is emitted or produced, it doesn’t just disappear. We used to think that sound waves were just absorbed into the atmosphere and vanished. Well, any physicist or chemist can tell you nothing ever completely disappears. It may change energy forms but never vanishes completely.”

“What happens to it?” she asked.

“If it’s in a closed area, it is absorbed into the walls,” Harvey stated. “If you’re outside, it may become absorbed in a tree or sidewalk or some other object like a rock or something.”

“Interesting,” Jane responded, somewhat amazed. “And then what happens?”

“It stays inside the subatomic structure of the walls as a latent energy source. It can be retrieved using the right technique. It’s sort of like putting a finger print onto a wall. All you have to do is dust it and there you have it.”

“So how do you retrieve the sound?”

“It’s called a Sound Print Integrator, or SPI.”

“Wow,” Jane said excitedly, “how appropriate.”

“Yes, with the SPI, I can retrieve the sound energy and integrate it into words . . . Latent sounds exist in levels sort of like shells of electrons, in an atom. The SPI takes the latest sounds and integrates them. The earlier ones are harder to get but I’m working on it.”

In this passage we get a clear understanding of what the SPI device is tasked to do but its limited range and lack of apps is off-putting to post-boomers. Given that everyone’s car and phone can already gather individual brain wave signatures and interact with them from then on, what’s the point? And aren’t SPI devices just redundant as long as we’ve the FISA (Foreign Intelligence Service Court), a secret club of judges that shields its players from scrutiny, to keep tabs? Visionary thinkers say that soon machines will just abuse us directly thus eliminating the high overhead of letting humans run a malfeasant justice system, or whatever.

The point is that this “latent energy source” has, until now, not been factored into the expanding vs. contracting universe discussion. I’m quoting the Space Force Commander now, it’s “Yuge,” and . . . Oh, oh! And there’s some additional empirical evidence you’re gonna need to know in case your intellectual leverage in the above domestic example is called into doubt.

“But what about the Dutch?” You’ll want to memorize this next bit: “They established diamond spin qubits as a prime candidate for the realization of quantum networks for quantum communication and network-based quantum computing! They did it, right? Right?”

Now you’re gonna need that mirror I started this episode with to practice in. You will want, at the moment you pose the above question, to look like you’re beaming down on Star Treck’s transporter. Just when your atom-by-atom conversion arrives back in your given location make the sign of Spock. Next . . .

(I simply have to interrupt. A fact check reveals that the Vulcan “salute” was devised by Leonard Nimoy, who portrayed the half-Vulcan character of Mr. Spock in the original Star Treck series. A 1968 New York Times interview described the gesture as a “double fingered version of Churchill’s victory sign. Personally, I would have just referenced Microsoft Research holoportation, which is already on the market as a new type of 3D capture technology. They’re already envisioning the quantum next step. I feel that new Herald readers should know that the Small Medium is to technology as what another person is to phonograph records- ed.).

Next . . . if all goes well, your partner should be reminded of why you are loved and all the old romantic associations from the 20th century will come back into play. The world’s good. Your plan’s worked for yet another day.

But if, instead, your partner retorts: “After teleportation occurs, the entangled particles used in your technology arrive un-tangled, raising profound questions about the effect on spacetime itself. Are you implying it’s OK to go around just creating disturbances in the force? The polar bears are dying and you don’t care!”

At this point all you’ve got is the standard fallback move: “That’s my story and I’m sticking to it.” It’s all I got. Sorry. After that, friend, it’s your leap.