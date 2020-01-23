Douglas County Livestock Report

Jefferson City, MO, Friday, January 17, 2020, MO Dept of Ag/USDA Market News, Ava – Douglas County Livestock Auction. Feeder Cattle Weighted Average Report for 01/16/20

Total Receipts: This Week: 1,052 Last Reported 01/09/2020: 1,751

Special Note: Correction: Cow/calf pair weight unit.

Compared to last week, steers under 550 lbs 1.00 to 4.00 higher, heifers under 500 lbs steady to 2.00 higher, steer over 550 lbs and heifers over 500 lbs steady. Slaughter cows and bulls 3.00 to 4.00 higher following last week’s sharply lower trade. Demand moderate to good, supply moderate. Muddy conditions and the upcoming winter storm curtailed the receipts. Supply included: 87% Feeder Cattle (46% Steers, 43% Heifers, 11% Bulls); 11% Slaughter Cattle (86% Cows, 14% Bulls); 2% Replacement Cattle (50% Bred Cows, 50% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 20%.

For complete market report, see Douglas County Livestock Auction

Source: USDA AMS Livestock, Poultry & Grain Market News

MO Dept of Ag Market News – Rick Huffman, Market Reporter

Jefferson City, MO (573) 751-5618

www.ams.usda.gov/lpgmn

https://mymarketnews.ams.usda.gov/https://mymarketnews.ams.usda.gov/viewReport/1820