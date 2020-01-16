LEGAL – Presidential Preference Primary Election Candidates

CERTIFICATE OF CANDIDATES FOR NOMINATION AND PARTY EMBLEMS FOR PRESIDENTIAL PREFERENCE PRIMARY ELECTION, TUESDAY, MARCH 10, 2020

(SEAL)

Certified by

John R. Ashcroft

Secretary of State

This 2020 Presidential Preference Primary Election Certification of Candidates and Party Emblems list contains the names and addresses of candidates who have filed for the March 2020 presidential preference primary election. Party emblems for the five established political parties are also included. This certified list is provided in accordance with Section 115.765, RSMo.

REPUBLICAN PARTY EMBLEM

REPUBLICAN CANDIDATES

For U.S. President

Donald J Trump, PO Box 13570, Arlington, VA 22219

Bob Ely, 105 Town Line Rd #328, Vernon Hills, IL 60061

Bill Weld, PO Box 960292, Boston, MA 02196

Joe Walsh, PO Box 15416, Washington, DC 20003

Matthew John Matern, PO Box 310, Manhattan Beach, CA 90267

(UNCOMMITTED)

DEMOCRATIC PARTY EMBLEM

DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATES

For U.S. President

Amy Klobuchar, PO Box 18360, Minneapolis, MN 55418

Tom Steyer, PO Box 626, San Francisco, CA 94104

Tulsi Gabbard, PO Box 75255, Kapolei, HI 96707

Leonard J. Steinman II, 2217 W. Edgewood Dr, Jefferson City, MO 65109

Cory Booker, PO Box 32009, Newark, NJ 07102

Joseph R. Biden, PO Box 58174, Philadelphia, PA 19102

Elizabeth Warren, PO Box 171375, Boston MA 02117

Pete Buttigieg, PO Box 1226, South Bend, IN 46624

Bernie Sanders, PO Box 391, Burlington, VT 05402

Velma Steinman, 2217 W Edgewood Dr, Jefferson City, MO 65109

Henry Hewes, 515 Madison Ave, New York, NY 10022

Andrew Yang, PO Box 214, Midtown Station, New York, NY 10018

Roque De La Fuente, PO Box 3065, Rancho Santa Fe, CA 92067

John K. Delaney, PO Box 70835, Bethesda, MD 20813

Julian Castro, PO Box 501, San Antonio, TX 78292

Deval Patrick, 25 Dorchester Ave, PO Box 52643, Boston, MA 02205

Marianne Williamson, 1787 Tribute Rd, Suite K, Sacramento, CA 95815

Michael Bennet, 1435 Garrison St, Suite 203, Lakewood, CO 80215

Michael R. Bloomberg, 909 3rd Ave, 15th Floor, New York, NY 10022

Steve Burke, 241 Bishop Road, Heuvelton, NY 13654

Robby Wells, 210 Ward St., Apt 310, Waynesboro, GA 30830

William C. (Bill) Haas, 4579 Laclede Ave. #141, St. Louis, MO 63108

(UNCOMMITTED)

LIBERTARIAN PARTY EMBLEM

LIBERTARIAN CANDIDATES

For U.S. President

Jacob Hornberger, 43176 Center Post Ter, Broadlands, VA 20148

(UNCOMMITTED)

GREEN PARTY EMBLEM

GREEN CANDIDATES

For U.S. President

Howie Hawkins, PO Box 562, Syracuse, NY 13205

Dario Hunter, 439 Pasadena Ave, Youngstown, OH 44507

David Rolde, PO Box 72, Weston, MA 02493

(UNCOMMITTED)

CONSTITUTION PARTY EMBLEM

CONSTITUTION CANDIDATES

For U.S. President

Don J. Grundmann, 59 Washington St. #152, Santa Clara, CA 95050

Don Blankenship, PO Box 1757, Williamson, WV 25661

(UNCOMMITTED)

CERTIFICATION

State of Missouri, Secretary of State

I, John R. Ashcroft, Secretary of State of the State of Missouri, do hereby certify that the foregoing is a true and correct list, containing the name and address of each person who has filed a written request in my office to be included and is entitled to be voted on at the Presidential Preference Primary Election to be held March 10, 2020. The order in which candidates’ names are listed is the order they are to appear on the Presidential Preference primary ballot of each party.

I further certify the foregoing party emblems of the Republican, Democratic, Libertarian, Constitution and Green parties, respectively, are in accordance with Section 115.385, RSMo.

IN TESTIMONY WHEREOF, I hereunto set my hand and affix the Seal of my office in the City of Jefferson, State of Missouri, this 31st day of December, 2019.

(SEAL)

Jay Ashcroft, Secretary of State

CERTIFICATION

I, Karry Davis, County Clerk/Election Authority within and for the county/city of Douglas do hereby certify that the above and foregoing is a true and correct list as certified to me by John R. Ashcroft, Secretary of State, State of Missouri, of the candidates entitled to be voted for at the Presidential Preference Primary Election to be held March 10, 2020.

IN TESTIMONY WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand and affixed my Seal. Done at my office this 31st day of December, 2019.

(SEAL)