LEGAL – Presidential Preference Primary Election Candidates

CERTIFICATE OF CANDIDATES FOR NOMINATION AND PARTY EMBLEMS FOR PRESIDENTIAL PREFERENCE PRIMARY ELECTION, TUESDAY, MARCH 10, 2020
(SEAL)
Certified by
John R. Ashcroft
Secretary of State
This 2020 Presidential Preference Primary Election Certification of Candidates and Party Emblems list contains the names and addresses of candidates who have filed for the March 2020 presidential preference primary election. Party emblems for the five established political parties are also included. This certified list is provided in accordance with Section 115.765, RSMo.
REPUBLICAN PARTY EMBLEM
REPUBLICAN CANDIDATES
For U.S. President
Donald J Trump, PO Box 13570, Arlington, VA 22219
Bob Ely, 105 Town Line Rd #328, Vernon Hills, IL 60061
Bill Weld, PO Box 960292, Boston, MA 02196
Joe Walsh, PO Box 15416, Washington, DC 20003
Matthew John Matern, PO Box 310, Manhattan Beach, CA 90267
(UNCOMMITTED)
DEMOCRATIC PARTY EMBLEM
DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATES
For U.S. President
Amy Klobuchar, PO Box 18360, Minneapolis, MN 55418
Tom Steyer, PO Box 626, San Francisco, CA 94104
Tulsi Gabbard, PO Box 75255, Kapolei, HI 96707
Leonard J. Steinman II, 2217 W. Edgewood Dr, Jefferson City, MO 65109
Cory Booker, PO Box 32009, Newark, NJ 07102
Joseph R. Biden, PO Box 58174, Philadelphia, PA 19102
Elizabeth Warren, PO Box 171375, Boston MA 02117
Pete Buttigieg, PO Box 1226, South Bend, IN 46624
Bernie Sanders, PO Box 391, Burlington, VT 05402
Velma Steinman, 2217 W Edgewood Dr, Jefferson City, MO 65109
Henry Hewes, 515 Madison Ave, New York, NY 10022
Andrew Yang, PO Box 214, Midtown Station, New York, NY 10018
Roque De La Fuente, PO Box 3065, Rancho Santa Fe, CA 92067
John K. Delaney, PO Box 70835, Bethesda, MD 20813
Julian Castro, PO Box 501, San Antonio, TX 78292
Deval Patrick, 25 Dorchester Ave, PO Box 52643, Boston, MA 02205
Marianne Williamson, 1787 Tribute Rd, Suite K, Sacramento, CA 95815
Michael Bennet, 1435 Garrison St, Suite 203, Lakewood, CO 80215
Michael R. Bloomberg, 909 3rd Ave, 15th Floor, New York, NY 10022
Steve Burke, 241 Bishop Road, Heuvelton, NY 13654
Robby Wells, 210 Ward St., Apt 310, Waynesboro, GA 30830
William C. (Bill) Haas, 4579 Laclede Ave. #141, St. Louis, MO 63108
(UNCOMMITTED)
LIBERTARIAN PARTY EMBLEM
LIBERTARIAN CANDIDATES
For U.S. President
Jacob Hornberger, 43176 Center Post Ter, Broadlands, VA 20148
(UNCOMMITTED)
GREEN PARTY EMBLEM
GREEN CANDIDATES
For U.S. President
Howie Hawkins, PO Box 562, Syracuse, NY 13205
Dario Hunter, 439 Pasadena Ave, Youngstown, OH 44507
David Rolde, PO Box 72, Weston, MA 02493
(UNCOMMITTED)
CONSTITUTION PARTY EMBLEM
CONSTITUTION CANDIDATES
For U.S. President
Don J. Grundmann, 59 Washington St. #152, Santa Clara, CA 95050
Don Blankenship, PO Box 1757, Williamson, WV 25661
(UNCOMMITTED)
CERTIFICATION
State of Missouri, Secretary of State
I, John R. Ashcroft, Secretary of State of the State of Missouri, do hereby certify that the foregoing is a true and correct list, containing the name and address of each person who has filed a written request in my office to be included and is entitled to be voted on at the Presidential Preference Primary Election to be held March 10, 2020. The order in which candidates’ names are listed is the order they are to appear on the Presidential Preference primary ballot of each party.
I further certify the foregoing party emblems of the Republican, Democratic, Libertarian, Constitution and Green parties, respectively, are in accordance with Section 115.385, RSMo.
IN TESTIMONY WHEREOF, I hereunto set my hand and affix the Seal of my office in the City of Jefferson, State of Missouri, this 31st day of December, 2019.
(SEAL)
Jay Ashcroft, Secretary of State
CERTIFICATION
I, Karry Davis, County Clerk/Election Authority within and for the county/city of Douglas do hereby certify that the above and foregoing is a true and correct list as certified to me by John R. Ashcroft, Secretary of State, State of Missouri, of the candidates entitled to be voted for at the Presidential Preference Primary Election to be held March 10, 2020.
IN TESTIMONY WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand and affixed my Seal. Done at my office this 31st day of December, 2019.
(SEAL)