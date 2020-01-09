Area School Menus

Ava Schools Breakfast Menu

Monday, Jan. 13

Mini Pancakes, Applesauce, Fruit Juice & Milk.

Tuesday, Jan. 14

Cereal with Yogurt, Apple, Fruit Juice, & Milk.

Wednesday, Jan. 15

Breakfast Sliders, Bananas, Fruit Juice & Milk.

Thursday, Jan. 16

Mini Cinni’s, Pineapple, Fruit Juice & Milk.

Friday, Jan. 17

Sausage Pancake on a Stick, Bananas, Fruit Juice & Milk.

Ava Elementary Lunch Menu

Monday, Jan. 13

Entrees: Grilled Cheese Sandwich, Chili with Cinnamon Roll, Cheeseburger, Taco Salad with Cornbread. Sides: French Fries with Ketchup, Fresh Garden Salad, Fresh Fruit, Mandarin Oranges & Milk.

Tuesday, Jan. 14

Entrees: BBQ Rib on Bun, Pepperoni Calzone, Crispito, Cobb Salad with Blueberry Muffin. Sides: Texas Pintos, Fresh Garden Salad, Fresh Fruit, Banana Orange Mix & Milk.

Wednesday, Jan. 15

Entrees: Chicken Patty, Macaroni and Cheese, Turkey and Cheese on a Bun, Chicken Caesar Salad. Sides: Mashed Potatoes with Gravy, Glazed Carrots, Fresh Fruit, Peaches, Hot Roll & Milk.

Thursday, Jan. 16

Entrees: Chicken Nuggets, Chedda-Toni, Hot Dog on Bun, Italian Chef Salad with Focaccia Bread. Sides: Fresh Garden Salad, Corn, Fresh Fruit, Applesauce & Milk.

Friday, Jan. 17

Entrees: Tony’s Pizza, Meatball Sub, Pizza Munchables, Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad with Pineapple Muffin. Sides: Fresh Garden Salad, Broccoli with Ranch Dressing, Fresh Fruit, Pineapple & Milk.

Ava Middle School Lunch

Monday, Jan. 13

Entrees: Meatball Sub, Cheeseburger, Peanut Butter and Jelly Sandwich with Yogurt, BBQ Rib on Bun, Salad Bar with Pineapple Muffin; To Go: Chicken PO’ Boy, Cottage Cheese with Fruit and Muffin, Seven layer Dip; Specialty Bar: BBQ Bar with Spanish Rice; Sides: Fresh Garden Salad, Bean Soup, Fresh Fruit, Peaches & Milk.

Tuesday, Jan. 14

Entrees: Western Egg ‘N’ Bacon Sandwich, Ham and Cheese Sub, Cheeseburger, Corn Dog, Salad Bar with Italian Bread; To Go: Bacon Turkey Avocado Club, Fried Chicken Salad Sandwich, Greek Salad with Focaccia Bread; Specialty Bar: Breakfast Bar; Sides: Fresh Garden Salad, Tater Tots with Ketchup, Fresh Fruit, Orange Pineapple Mix & Milk.

Wednesday, Jan. 15

Entrees: Chicken Patty with Hot Roll, Spicy Chicken Patty, Peanut Butter and Jelly Sandwich with Yogurt, Popcorn Chicken, Salad Bar with Hot Roll; To Go: Cheesy Chicken Caesar Sandwich, Strawberry/Cucumber/Chicken Salad with Blueberry Muffin, Ham and Cheese Roll Up; Specialty Bar: Wrap Bar; Sides: Fresh Garden Salad, Mashed Potatoes with Gravy, Corn, Fresh Fruit, Pears & Milk.

Thursday, Jan. 16

Entrees: Smothered Burrito, Chicken Patty on Bun, Spicy Chicken sandwich, Corn Dog, Salad Bar with Strawberry Muffin; To Go: Crispy Chicken Warp, Thai Chili noodle Salad, Chicken Caesar Salad with Hot Roll; Specialty Bar: Hot Dog Bar with 3 Cheese Mac & Cheese; Sides: Fresh Garden Salad, Buffalo Cauliflower Bites, Fresh Fruit, Applesauce & Milk.

Friday, Jan. 17

Entrees: Fish and Chips, Tony’s Pizza, Turkey Club Sub, Cheeseburger, Salad Bar with Blueberry Muffin; To Go: Greek Wrap, Pizza Munchables, Turkey Chef Salad with Italian Bread; Specialty Bar: South of Border Bar with Spanish Rice; Sides: Fresh Garden Salad, Parmesan Roasted Carrots, Fresh Fruit, Strawberry Banana Mix & Milk.

Ava High School Lunch

Monday, Jan. 13

Plainview R-8 Breakfast Menu

Monday, Jan. 13

Pancakes, Syrup, Peanut Butter, Fruit, Juice & Milk.

Tuesday, Jan. 14

Sausage/Egg/Cheese Biscuit, Fruit, Juice & Milk.

Wednesday, Jan. 15

Breakfast Pizza, Fruit, Juice & Milk.

Thursday, Jan. 16

Biscuit, Gravy, Sausage Patty, Fruit, Juice & Milk.

Friday, Jan. 17

Cereal, Bagel, Cream Cheese, Fruit, Juice & Milk.

Plainview R-8 Lunch Menu

Monday, Jan. 13

Tater Tot Casserole, Bread Stick, Broccoli, Salad, Fruit, Juice & Milk.

Tuesday, Jan. 14

Chicken Nuggets, Tater Tots, Baked Beans, Fruit, Juice & Milk.

Wednesday, Jan. 15

Oven Baked Chicken, Mashed Potatoes with Gravy, Green Beans, Roll & Milk.

Thursday, Jan. 16

Frito Pie, Grilled Cheese, Corn, Fruit & Milk.

Friday, Jan. 117

Pizza, Salad with Tomatoes, Peas, Banana & Milk.

Skyline R-II Breakfast Menu

Monday, Jan. 13

Cereal, Cheese Stick, Fruit & Milk.

Tuesday, Jan. 14

Chicken, Waffle, Fruit & Milk.

Wednesday, Jan. 15

Bacon & Egg & Cheese Biscuit, Hashbrown, Juice & Milk.

Thursday, Jan. 16

French Toast, Sausage, Fruit & Milk.

Friday, Jan. 17

Biscuit, Sausage or Gravy, Juice & Milk.

Skyline R-II Lunch Menu

Monday, Jan. 13

Meatball Sub, Salad, Fruit & Milk.

Tuesday, Jan. 14

Meatloaf, Mashed Potatoes with Gravy, Green Beans, Fruit & Milk.

Wednesday, Jan. 15

Chicken Tacos, Salad Bar, Fruit & Milk.

Thursday, Jan. 16

Grilled Cheese Sandwich, Tomato Soup, Fruit & Milk.

Friday, Jan. 17

Pizza, Veggies with Ranch, Fruit & Milk.