51st Annual Monett Beef Cattlemen’s Conference Feb. 4

MT. VERNON, Mo. — The 51st Monett Beef Cattlemen’s Conference is set for Feb. 4 at the National Guard Armory in Monett. The trade show will begin at 3:30 p.m. following the Dairy Conference.

Presentations on beef cattle begins at 4 p.m. The first topic involves a panel discussion on what it costs to keep a beef cow for a year. Joe Horner, a University of Missouri Extension beef and dairy specialist from Columbia, will moderate the panel discussion. Panelists, representing various herd sizes and experience, include Nathan Isakson of Lawrenceburg, Weaver Forest of Verona and Cherry Warren of Exeter.

The second speaker is University of Missouri Professor of Animal Science Dr. Bryon Wiegand. His talk deals with the variety of meat substitutes and plant-based products being offered and what their long-term effects will be on the industry.

The Missouri Cattlemen’s Association will have a representative discuss their current efforts ahead of the popular beef chili supper, compliments of the Southwest Missouri Cattlemen’s Association.

Following supper and visits to the trade show booths the presentations begin at 6:45 .pm. This session also features a panel discussion by three veterinarians from southwest Missouri. Included on the panel are Dr. Darren Loula, Clever, Dr. Voyd Brown, Cassville and Dr. Ted Dahlstrom, Monett. They will speak about the most frequent health issues among their clientele as well as the value of various health protocols preparing feeder cattle for the next owner.

The evening concludes with the topic, “Succession Planning Tips For Your Farm.” Speakers are Jim Randall, Attorney, Monett and Steve Harner, CPA, Monett.

Advance registration is not required, but the cost is $5 per person payable at the door.

The event is a cooperative effort of the Monett Chamber of Commerce, the Southwest Missouri Cattlemen’s Association, University of Missouri Extension and the trade show exhibitors.

For more information, contact the Lawrence County MU Extension office in Mt. Vernon at (417) 466-3102.