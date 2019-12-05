Understanding Your Forage / Hay Analysis

AVA, Mo. –– For individuals that graze cattle, sheep, horses, goats or bale hay, understanding the nutrient content of your forage is important. Meeting the nutritional needs of livestock directly effects production and profitability. Understanding what a forage/hay analysis is telling you and how to use that information is key to success, especially in the winter months.

That is why the University of Missouri Extension is providing these workshops. The workshops are designed to be individual consultations with producers to understand your forage/hay analysis, no appointment is necessary.

Producers are encouraged to bring any forage/hay analysis they might have. Producers throughout the southwest region can choose a location to attend.

The workshop will focus on the following objectives: how to take and submit a sample for analysis, understanding a forage /hay analysis report, and how to use the test information in developing a balanced ration.

The workshop will offer recommendations for needed supplements, as well as assist producers in developing a ration based on individual test results.

Those attending will meet with an MU Extension specialist one on one.

The workshop, which is free, will be held at the Douglas County Extension Center in Ava on Friday, Dec. 13, from 9-11 a.m.

Additional locations and dates are noted as follows:

Howell County Extension Center (West Plains) Dec. 12, from noon-2 p.m.;

Texas County Extension Center (Houston) Dec. 12, from 4-6 p.m.;

Ozark County Extension Center (Gainesville) Dec. 13, from 1:30-3:30 p.m.;

Webster County Extension Center (Marshfield) Dec. 18, from 1-3 p.m.;

Wright County Extension Center (Mtn. Grove) Dec. 19, from 1-3 p.m.

This program is an opportunity for producers to learn the value of a forage / hay analysis, and gain answers to questions. Registration is not needed, just stop by the location of your choice.

If you have any questions contact your nearest MU Extension Center.

University of Missouri Extension programs focus on the high-priority needs of Missourians to improve lives, communities and economies by providing relevant, responsive and reliable educational solutions. MU Extension programs are open to all.