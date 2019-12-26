Two Locations –– Route 95 in Wright County, and Route AM in Texas and Wright Counties To Be  Reduced for Repairs

WILLOW SPRINGS – Route 95 in Wright County will be reduced to one lane as the Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform culvert pipe replacement.

Route AM in Texas and Wright counties will also be reduced to one lane while MoDOT crews perform culvert pipe replacement.

On Route 95, the section of roadway under repair is located from north of Mountain Valley Road to Route 38. Weather permitting, work will take place Thursday, Jan. 2 through Friday, Jan. 17 from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

Route AM in Texas and Wright counties will impact an area of roadway located from east of Walls Street in Wright County to west of Hidden Valley Road in Texas County. Weather permitting, work will take place Thursday, Dec. 26 through Tuesday, Dec. 31 from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.

The work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling in the area.

For more information, please call the Missouri Department of Transportation’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK-MODOT (1-888-275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/southeast.