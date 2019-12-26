Trinity Lutheran – Richard Sturgeon

December 22 – Fourth Sunday of Advent

Today Isaiah prophesies that a young woman will bear a son and name him Emmanuel. The gospel is Matthew’s account of the annunciation and birth of the one named Emmanuel, God-with-us. During these final days of Advent we pray, “0 come,’ 0 come, Emmanuel,” a beloved hymn based on the 0 Antiphons, ancient prayers appointed for the seven days preceding Christmas. On this final Sunday of Advent we prepare to celebrate the birth of the one born to save us from the power of sin and death.

Preparation for worship

Dear Jesus, your earthly parents were ordinary people who accepted God’s call upon their lives. Please help me do the same. Amen.

Amid these busy days we pause for worship and to remember the heart of the season. Welcome!

We welcome and invite to our Lord’s Table all those baptized persons who truly believe that Christ is present in these elements of bread and wine. We offer both the small cup and the common cup. If you prefer the common cup, please refuse the small cup.

Blessed birthday to Lesa Berger, born on December 23. TOPS will be using the church at 10:00 AM Tuesday?

COME AND WORSHIP — The Christmas Eve Candlelight Service begins at 7:30 PM on Tuesday, December 24th.

10:00 am Tuesday – TOPS meeting

9:30 am Sunday – Adult Bible class and Sunday School

10:45 am Sunday – Worship followed by Potluck

Today’s Lector: Laura Wittorff

Next Sunday’s Lector: Nancy Smith

Trinity Lutheran Church of Ava

PO Box 1107

Ava, MO 65608

417-683-5611