Trinity Lutheran – Richard Sturgeon

December 15 – Third Sunday of Advent

A note of joyful expectation marks today’s worship. Isaiah announces that the desert shall rejoice and blossom, and Jesus points to the unexpected and transforming signs of God’s reign. We wait with patience for the coming of the Lord, even as we rejoice at his presence among us this day: in word and holy supper, in church and in our homes, in silent reflection and in works of justice and love. We pray that God would open our eyes and ears to the wonders of Christ’s advent among us.

Preparation for worship

Lord of rain and snow, sun and clouds, leaves and bare branches: As autumn transitions to winter, warm us with your love.

As the prophet says: “Be strong, do not fear! Here is your God” (Isaiah 35:4, NRSV). Welcome!

Happy Anniversary to Nels and Elnora Christenson, married on today’s date.

10:00 am, Tuesday TOPS meeting

9:30 am, Sunday Adult Bible class and Sunday School

10:45 am, Sunday Worship followed by Potluck

Today’s Lector: Mary Ann Niemi

Next Sunday’s Lector: Laura Wittorff

