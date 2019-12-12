Trinity Lutheran – Richard Sturgeon

December – Second Sunday of Advent

At the heart of our Advent preparation stands John the Baptist, who calls us to repent and make a new beginning. As the darkness increases, we turn toward the approaching light of Christ. For Christians, he is the root of Jesse, the righteous judge who welcomes all, especially the poor and meek of the earth. We wait with hope for that day when the wolf will dwell with the lamb and there will be no more hurt or destruction. From the Lord’s table we are sent in the spirit of John the Baptist to proclaim that in Christ the kingdom of God has come true.

As John the Baptist urged people to “prepare the way of the Lord” (Matthew 3:3), help me prepare my heart for Jesus’ coming.

(Matthew 3:2) so let us repent — turn our lives around —and prepare for the Lord’s coming.

