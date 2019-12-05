Trinity Lutheran – Richard Sturgeon

December 1 – First Sunday of Advent

The new church year begins with a wake-up call. Christ is coming soon! In today’s readings, both Paul and Jesus challenge us to wake from sleep, for we know neither the day nor hour of the Lord’s coming. Isaiah proclaims the day when God will gather all people on the holy mountain and there will be no more war or suffering. Though we vigilantly watch for the promised day of salvation, we wait for what we already have: Christ comes among us this day as the word and meal that strengthens our faith in the promises of God

Preparation for worship

Timeless God, we enter the last month of the calendar year and thee first season of a new church year. Bless our celebration of Advent. Amen.

I was glad when they said to me, ‘Let us go to the house of the LORD!’ (Psalm 122:1, ESV). May we, too, find joy in worshiping God.

Council will meet immediately following worship next Sunday.

Ladies’ Christmas Luncheon will be held Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. Sign up today to bring food. There will be a gift exchange.

TOPS meeting, Tuesday, 10:00 a.m.

Adult Bible class and Sunday School, Sunday, 9:30 a.m.

Worship followed by Potluck, Sunday, 10:45 a.m.

Trinity is very happy to have our Shepherd Pastor Wayne back; he thanks everyone for their prayers.

Today’s Lector: Jerry Johnson

Next Sunday’s Lector: MaryAnn Niemi