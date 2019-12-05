Temporary Closure of Highway 177 Bridge Across Norfork Dam

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. –The Army Corps of Engineers will temporarily close both lanes of the Highway 177 Bridge over Norfork Dam from 8 a.m. Dec. 16 until 5 p.m. Dec. 18. Both lanes will close to allow for the installation of equipment used to maintain the dam’s sluice gates.

The closure has been coordinated with local emergency and law enforcement agencies.

Travel to locations on Highway 177 past the Norfork Dam require a detour using Highway 5 and Highway 56 through Calico Rock, and Highway 223 through Pineville.

Officials from the Corps of Engineers Mountain Home Project Office regret any inconvenience this may cause. They urge motorists to plan around the closing and allow extra time to reach their destinations.

For more information, contact the Mountain Home Project Office at 870-425-2700. Recreation and safety information can be found on the Internet at www.swl.usace.army.mil, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/littlerockusace, and on Twitter at https://twitter.com/#!/usacelittlerock.