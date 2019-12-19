Tecumseh – Linnie Ingram

December 17 – The year 2020 will be here soon. What will it bring? A new decade!

We have cold, clear skies here as I write. I’m having trouble with my knees, but I guess it’s understandable. They’re nearly a century old! Now I’m rubbing on the liniment and practicing exercises – or thinking about it.

I have memories of a jar of tallow that my mother kept on the shelf in back of our wood cook stove to use on our chafed hands. Nowadays we use Vaseline.

This time of year, I love the poinsettias. My son-in-law in Salina, Kansas, told Kris to get one for me, and she brought me a pretty pink one.

Kendra Vega, my granddaughter from Forsyth, and my great-granddaughter Alexus Owen were back to help me with some household chores again. I appreciate their help. Alexus and her grandma Kris spent the day in West Plains recently.

Enjoying a bounty of Christmas treats, I’m also remembering the good old days when we made popcorn balls. They were a big deal back then. My sister Ruth Crawford, who taught at Lilly Ridge, would pop a big dishpan full of popcorn and cook up some molasses syrup to stick it together into balls. What a treat they were! I wouldn’t mind having one right now.

As I get my mail, it’s fun to open the Christmas cards. Today’s card was from Peggy Jo Boone Walker, who lives in Nashville and keeps in touch with me. Her mother, Mae, boarded with us when she taught school at Lilly Ridge.

And it was good to hear from my friend Matt Dixon and others who sent Christmas greetings as well. In her card, Mary Belle Head Green thanked me for sharing memories that, growing up in Howards Ridge, she was familiar with.

Since I already have my two front teeth and almost everything else I could need, my wish list for Santa Claus is pretty short this year.

After mother died, I learned to make lye soap. We would leave the soap in an iron kettle overnight and what fun it was the next morning to slice the soap into bars and store them out in our smokehouse, which was over the cellar. Then we had soap to rub on the scrub board to wash our clothes—a little different from tossing clothes and a little detergent in the automatic washers these days. We hung the clothes on the clothesline, and when it was cold they would freeze almost as fast as we could hang them. When it was absolutely too cold or snowy for hanging them outside, we draped them on chairs around the wood stove.

My son Marlyn has recovered well from his health challenges and is now driving his car again. My son Lyndon had his 64th birthday on Dec. 14.

Merry Christmas everyone!

