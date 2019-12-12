Tecumseh – Linnie Ingram

December 9 – Visiting me this week were my granddaughter Kendra Vega and great-granddaughter Alexus Owen. They cleaned my house and brought my lunch – what a gift!

I got several nice Thanksgiving greetings, and now I’m getting my first Christmas cards. I appreciate all of them. I also appreciate receiving comments and opinions from readers. My opinions are off the chest! I sometimes wonder if they make sense.

“Better watch out! Santa Claus is coming to town.” My daddy, being a songleader, had me singing that song when I was 5 years old. I also had Dot Downard as a music teacher; her husband, Boyd, helped build the old Gainesville School out of the limestone blocks.

I spent Thanksgiving at home and enjoyed squash pie made by my daughter Karen Davis of Udall.

My granddaughter Dana and her husband, Chet, have been busy helping his father and sister in West Plains.

Happy birthday to my cousin Janet Ebrite Taber on Dec. 12. Neoma Moody and my son Lyndon Pitcock need to get together to celebrate their birthdays on Dec. 14. Lyndon was the 1,500th baby delivered by Dr. M. J. Hoerman. His wife Judy gave him a dollar bill as a gift, and Clinkingbeard Funeral Home gave me a free ride home in the ambulance they operated. Director Bob Usrey helped me inside and got me settled.

This month I’m remembering when the Christian Church joined the Lilly Ridge Church in celebrating my mother’s 50th birthday party in April 22, 1939; she passed away on Dec. 4 of that year after suffering a stroke. I was 13. Daddy bought her casket at Park & Wood’s store on the square. My cousin in Marshfield was employed where they made the caskets; hers was a pine box lined with some gray fabric. No fancy padding or anything like that. I remember the casket cost $40 – a lot of money then. Nowadays, caskets are much more elaborate.

Being a farm girl, I helped milk cows, herd goats, pigs and chicken and assumed the role of homemaker, which was a good experience for me, preparing me for future years.

I’ve shared my Christmas memories in the December issue of the Old Mill Run, telling about hanging our stockings and being excited to find peppermint or chocolate drops or molasses “taffy” on Christmas morning. Sometimes there might be a little toy, like a whistle. Being a tomboy, I preferred that over dolls.

My good friend Elda Edwards of Ocie writes an interesting letter to her friends that I enjoy reading.

I’m still covered up with leaves. Lawn-mower mulching is the order of the day.

As I write today (Monday), I’m dealing with some knee-joint pain, and Ben Gay is now one of my favorite friends!