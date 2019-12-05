Sweden – Linda Johnson

“Therefore hell hath enlarged herself, and opened her mouth without measure…” (Isaiah 5:14) “Enter in at the strait (narrow) gate: for wide is the gate, and broad is the way that leads to destruction…” (Matthew 7:13) Both are warnings not to be taken lightly. Isaiah spoke his message nearly 800 years before Matthew did. Hell is a very real prospect.

When this world was created the book of Genesis speaks of the earth being without form, void, and full of darkness. Then, God turned on the light. And He called the light “good” and separated it from the darkness. Then sometime later Adam and Eve were created. The serpent, which we now know to be Satan, tempted Eve and both Adam and Eve sinned. What exactly was their sin? Rather than following God’s warning, they chose to heed Satan’s temptation. They went against God and, for this reason, fled from God’s sight. Ultimately God banished them from the Garden of Eden. Genesis 3:22 says that man now knows good and evil. If he should eat of the tree of life then he would live forever. Imagine continuously living in a world that has fallen to evil and Satan’s wiles.

We are in this fallen world but everyone ends living here with death. In the meantime man has a choice to make. He can become a part of the kingdom of light, or the kingdom of darkness. Isaiah 9:2 says that the people that walked in darkness have seen a great light. “They that dwell in the land of the shadow of death, upon them hath the light shined.” Don’t forget, God is the one who turned on the light in the beginning.

Isaiah the prophet comes along. He is God’s prophet and his prophecy is one of hope. True prophecy brings hope. Without prophecy it’s just a pipe dream. Mankind needed hope. He had been walking around in spiritual darkness for far too long. Thank God for hope in the world to come.

There are two kingdoms on this earth. Choose one. Walking in darkness and the world and all it’s lures is part of the kingdom of darkness, and Satan is the master. The kingdom of light is expressed in John 8:12. Jesus said, I am the light of the world. Follow him and there is the light of life. To his followers he said, “You are the light of the world. A city that is set on a hill cannot be hid.” (Matthew 5:14)

Heaven or Hell? Two choices. Two distinctly different outcomes. It’s impossible to go to heaven and walk in darkness. Choose to walk in the light.

Pastor Strong can be heard on our radio program which is on KKOZ 92.1 FM at 8:05 a.m. Sundays. Or, come and hear Pastor Josh live on Sunday mornings. Service begins at 11 a.m. (Sunday school is at 10 a.m.) and evening service at 6 p.m. Bible study is Wednesday evenings at 7 p.m. Sweden Church is east of Ava about 10 miles on Highway 14 and then left onto 14-219 a quarter-mile.