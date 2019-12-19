Structure Fire

Photos courtesy Mathias Penn, Goodhope Fire Dept.

During the evening hours of Friday, Dec. 13, a structure fire occurred on Hwy. 76, four miles west of Ava.  Ava Rural Fire Department responded to the scene, and was assisted by the Goodhope Fire Department. 

Photos courtesy Mathias Penn, Goodhope Fire Dept.

