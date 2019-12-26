St. Francis – Gary Kester

Sunday, December 22, was the Fourth Sunday in Advent as well as the last Sunday of the Advent season. Altar and vestment colors were back to royal blue and the fourth candle on the Advent Wreath was lighted.

In his sermon Bishop Hartley summed up the Advent season by noting that it is time for us to ask if we are ready to welcome the coming of God on Earth in the person of Christ, and this is the deeper meaning of the season, not the food, gifts, and decorations that we all enjoy. In our Epistle for the day, Philippians 4:4, St. Paul tells us to “Rejoice in the Lord…the Lord is at hand” and this is what really counts. The Gospel for the day, St. John 1:19, is “the record of John” that is John the Baptist, who responded to questions about his identity that he was not the Christ but the one making way for Him just as we are to make way for Him during the Advent season. In our Old Testament reading from Jeremiah 33 the prophet tells the Israelites that although they will be sent into exile, God will restore them and forgive them and the days are coming when God will send a righteous branch from King David to restore His kingdom and that is the Christ whom we are getting ready to welcome.

After the service we put up the Christmas season decorations in preparation for Christmas Eve. I would also like to praise the City of Ava employees for the wonderful Christmas decorations and lights they have put up on the Ava square and on North Jefferson leading into the square. These are some of the most beautiful Christmas lights I have ever seen and our city people are to be congratulated for doing such excellent work.

Services at St. Francis Anglican (Traditional Episcopal) Church are Sundays at 10:30 and Wednesdays at 6:30. For more information visit our website at stfrancisavamo.org.