St. Francis – Gary Kester

Sunday, December 15, was the Third Sunday in Advent and in our Anglican/Episcopal tradition this is also Rose Sunday, an ancient Christian tradition preserved only in traditional churches. During Advent altar and vestment colors and three of the Advent candles are dark blue but today colors are rose, symbolizing a lessening of the solemnity of Advent and looking forward to the coming joy of Christmas. The third rose candle is lighted on the Advent Wreath. This candle is known as the Shepherds’ candle in honor of the shepherds who attended Christ’s birth. It also the judgment candle reminding us of the coming judgment. Today is also known as gaudete Sunday, or rejoicing Sunday, also a reminder of the coming Christ. Bishop Hartley based his sermon on the Old Testament lesson for the day from the first chapter of Jeremiah, the calling of the prophet, in which God tells Jeremiah “Before I formed you in the womb I knew you and before you were born I consecrated you; I appointed you a prophet to the nations.” It may seem unusual to study an Old Testament prophet during Advent but this is to remind us that he was called to be a prophet to everyone, not just to the Hebrews. His role was to announce the coming Messiah to all mankind. Just as God called Jeremiah, He also calls everyone and Jeremiah was fulfilling a necessary role.

During prayer time, Bishop Hartley said the birthday prayer for Margaret Burrington whose birthday is December 18 and the rest in peace prayer for Stephanie Connell’s brother-in-law Scott Foster who died last week in Tennessee and the Connells were down there for the funeral.

Tuesday and Thursday I attended the concerts in the Ava Performing Arts center given by the school bands under the expert direction of Chris & Sarah Sacco and was impressed as always by the talent and hard work displayed by both the students & teachers. I also attended the Friday Night Frolic where the jazz band & concert choir performed and of course the annual Christmas parade which I never miss and always enjoy. Kudos to all involved for making our community so enjoyable during this holiday season.

Services at St. Francis Anglican (Traditional Episcopal) Church are 10:30 Sunday mornings and 6:30 Wednesday evenings and all are welcome. For more information visit our website at stfrancisavamo.org.