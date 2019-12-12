St. Francis – Gary Kester

December 8 was the Second Sunday in Advent; the second blue candle on the Advent Wreath is lighted. This is the second week in our preparation for the coming of Christ and we are to take a good look at ourselves and be sure we are ready. In our Epistle for the day, Romans 15:4, “Whatsoever things were written aforetime were written for our learning, that we through patience and comfort of the scriptures might have hope…” St. Paul is telling us that the scriptures of the Old Testament are for us to learn and there are lessons there of endurance and encouragement; it is the duty of Christians to study scripture. We are to be like-minded even though not necessarily always of the same mind as others. Tolerance is a basic value and we must live in harmony with others united by the common belief in Christ. Paul ends this passage with a prayer on our behalf.

Our Gospel lesson, St. Luke 21:25, “And there shall be signs in the sun, and in the moon, and in the stars…” affirms God’s promise that man will see the Son of Man return. The message of Advent is hope for all mankind through Christ.

As I noted last week, our Nativity scene is put up and lighted and thanks to Brian Connell we have added a star overlooking the manger scene. Since the Nativity is an important part of our Advent/Christmas season it is interesting to know that it was St. Francis of Assisi, our patron & namesake, who created the first Nativity. This was in 1223 in Greccio, Italy, a live Nativity Francis set up in a cave and the idea caught on and has spread through all places where Christianity is practiced.

Services at St. Francis Anglican (Traditional Episcopal) Church are at 10:30 Sunday morning and 6:30 Wednesday evening; please join us if you are interested. For more information visit our website at stfrancisavamo.org.