Smallett – Margaret Rosseau

December 8 – Sunday morning service was opened with music and prayer.

Margaret Rosseau sang the special.

Trae Shelton read some scripture then Kendra Shelton sang a beautiful praise song.

Brother Evans brought the message about “The gifts of the men/women of today.”

Sunday evening we enjoyed attending the Christmas/Thanksgiving dinner at Walnut Grove Church.

On Saturday, Delmar and I went to Nixa where we visited Rusty, Becky, Hailey and Maeson Carter. We then went to eat and later enjoyed the drive-thru, live nativity at the Nixa First Baptist Church. When we left there, we drove to Ozark where we drove through the park and enjoyed all of the decorations there.

Visitors in our home this week were Donna Bannister, Gary and Bevy Moore, Beth Blackwood, Betty Thomas, Howard and Donna Morris.

Until next week remember the reason for the season.