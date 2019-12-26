Six File to Run For Ava R-1 School Board

Skyline R-2 School District has three open seats, and City Council has two positions, with one council seat available in each ward.

Prospective hopefuls lined up early to fulfill the necessary steps to throw their hat into the ring, and make known their intentions to run for public office or a school board position in the upcoming General Municipal Election to be held on April 7, 2020.

The filing period, which opened Tuesday, Dec. 17, will remain open until January 21, 2020, at 5:00 p.m. for those interested in filing.

In the City of Ava, two council seats will come open in the spring, and according to City Clerk Suzanne Welsh, East Ward Alderman Keith Jones and West Ward Alderman Stan Lovan have both filed as candidates seeking re-election to City Council.

At Ava R-I, three school board seats will be available in 2020.

According to Ava R-I secretary, BJ Sterling, as of Friday, Dec. 20, six candidates have filed to run for one of the three positions opening up in April. The three incumbent board members whose terms expire have signed up to re-run – they are Kenny Fleetwood, Mark Henry, and Michael Stewart.

Also filing for a seat on the Ava R-I School Board are Troy Tredway, Lowell Strong, and Vernard (Vern) Deatherage.

Skyline R-2 School District has three seats coming open in April, but at present, only two have filed for a seat on the board. The candidates are James Brixey and William Harden.

The Douglas County Clerk’s office reports two candidates have filed for the Ambulance District Board. The candidates are James Brown and Keith Moore.

For anyone interested in filing for office as a school board candidate, certain qualifications must be met. Law requires candidates are a U.S. citizen; resident taxpayer of the district; a resident of Missouri for at least one year, and at least 24 years of age. Candidates must also be current on state and local taxes. Candidates cannot be guilty of a felony under Missouri or federal law. Candidates may not be a registered sex offender or required to register as a sex offender. Campaign documents for all previous campaigns must be up to date and documented.

Prospective candidates interested in a city council position, must meet the following stipulations as cited in the municipal code: must be 21 years of age, a citizen of the United States, and an inhabitant and resident of the city for at least one year before his election and a resident of the ward from which he is elected; nor shall any person be elected an alderman who is in arrears for any tax, lien, forfeiture or defalcation in office. All members of the board shall hold their offices for terms of two years.

