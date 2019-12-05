Show-Me-Select Heifers Average $1672 at Fall Sale

MT. VERNON, Mo. — Before the Nov. 15 sale of 190, Show-Me-Select heifers there was concern about their sale average price. Following the sale, the average price at the Joplin Regional Stockyards sale was right on target to the ratio of heifers averaging twice the value of a 550-pound, Medium/Large Frame, One muscle steer. The average was $1672.

The steers last week were quoted by the Missouri Department of Agriculture Market News for southwest Missouri markets at $151.25 or $832 per head.

One year ago, the SMS heifers averaged $1586. The May 2019 sale averaged $1717.

The prices were closely bunched around the average for the evening with few exceptions.

Sam Schaumann of Billings entered the top sale. The high was $2100 on four, Red Angus-Simmental heifers. Schaumann’s other lot brought $2000 with Sammy Helm, Pineville taking all eight heifers home.

One lot from John Wheeler, Marionville brought $1900 with Tom Jeffries, Carthage making the successful bid. Wheeler’s 39, black baldies and mottled-faced heifers ranked second behind Schaumann on average price at $1746.

The volume buyer was Martin Litterall, Hindsville, AR. He purchased 27 red heifers from 4 different consignors for an average of $1653. Arkansas buyers took home 44 head while Kansans bought 18 and one Oklahoma buyer picked up six head.

Just over 50 percent of the heifers at this sale sold to repeat buyers.

As usual, the AI bred heifers brought more than those bred naturally. The spread was less at this sale with a $74 difference. As for color, the red and red white-faced heifers averaged $1700. The black and black crosses averaged $1658.

The Show-Me-Select beef heifer development program is a program of University of Missouri Extension to assist producers with adopting technology in adding value to top-quality heifers. The special sales are held across the state both in November/December and April and May.

For more information, contact any of the MU Extension livestock field specialists in southwest Missouri: Eldon Cole in Lawrence County, (417) 466-3102; Andy McCorkill in Dallas County at (417) 345-7551; Elizabeth Picking in Howell County at (417) 256-2391 or Dr. Patrick Davis in Cedar County at (417) 276-3313.