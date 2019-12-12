Santa’s Helpers

Shop With A Cop

The law enforcement community came together last Saturday at Walmart to assist local families and support them in finding the perfect holiday gift items for their kids. An annual event, Shop With A Cop not only helps local families at Christmas, but also serves to grow relationships between law enforcement and youths, as it helps children view officers in a different light – as a person, husband, father or friend. Agencies shown above in the group photo include from left the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Douglas County Sheriff’s Department, City of Ava Police Department,and Walmart employees.