Sandy – Sonya Hodges

December 17 – Sunday School Superintendent Brad Siler began our 10 am service with prayer led by Danny Johnson followed by the devotional reading from Psalm 138. Happy birthday was sung to Harper Biggs. The offertory prayer was prayed by Stan Humbyrd as he and Danny Johnson received our Lord’s tithes and offerings. Carla Wilson provided a song. Josh Dalton provided the morning message and ministered on remembering Jesus and why he came.

Our evening service began with congregational singing. Israel and Elijah Dalton sang a special song and Josh Dalton ministered from II Thessalonians 2. We dismissed by having a circle prayer for Josh and his family. It was a blessing to have them with us again.

Please join us Wednesdays at 6:30 pm for prayer meeting followed by Bible Study at 7 pm.

Remember to pray for lost loved ones and friends, our nation and leaders, Christians around the world and for God’s people, Israel.