Repair Work on Southbound Route 65 Bridge over Bear Creek North of Branson Postponed Until Jan. 6

Bridge work previously scheduled for the southbound Route 65 bridge over Bear Creek, at Mile Marker 20 north of Branson, has been postponed until the week of Jan. 6, 2020.

Starting Jan. 6, workers will be on site around the clock, with repairs set to take up to two weeks to complete.

At the location, MoDOT crews will repair components underneath the bridge, requiring one lane to remain closed during the work.

Traffic will be impacted as one southbound lane of Route 65 will be closed around the clock. According to MoDOT, the lane must remain closed for the safety of the traveling public due to the nature of the bridge repairs

Traffic slowdowns and backups are possible during heavy traffic volume times

Drivers urged to seek alternate routes if possible.