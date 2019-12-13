Remembering Pearl Harbor Dec. 7, 1941

VFW Post 5993 and Auxiliary members held a ceremony at the Ava gazebo Saturday to pay homage to those who fought and died at Pearl Harbor 78 years ago. As the American flag was lowered in salute, Jerry Johnson played taps. Also participating were Gene Clark, Quartermaster; Robert Hennes, Sr. Vice Commander; Ray Madche, Service Officer; and Howell Wallace, Officer of the Day. It was noted the attack lasted 110 minutes from 7:55 a.m. until 9:45 a.m.; 21 ships were sunk or damaged; 188 aircraft destroyed; 2,335 U.S. servicemen killed; 1,143 wounded; 960 missing; 68 civilians killed, 35 wounded.

