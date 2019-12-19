Registration Open for Cover Crops Conference

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Registration is open for the Midwest Cover Crops Council Annual Conference, Feb. 11-12, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo.

The event will be at the KCI Expo Center, says Charles Ellis, University of Missouri Extension field specialist in agricultural engineering. Ellis also serves on the MCCC board of directors. Twelve states and one Canadian province belong to the council.

Ellis says the conference will have sessions on both row crop and cattle operations due to the large number of producers in the Kansas City area producing both grain and livestock.

Event sponsors include MU Extension, K-State Research and Extension, University of Nebraska Extension and USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service. Speakers include faculty from MU, University of Nebraska, and Kansas State University, as well as cattle producers and representatives from NRCS and cattle companies. Sessions include:

Selecting and Managing Cover Crops

Weed and Herbicide Interactions Using Cover Crops

Incorporating Cover Crops in Cattle Operations

Cover Crop Environmental and Economic Benefits

Cash Crop Interactions With Cover Crops

Farmer Panel Discussion

Sessions will look at using cover crops in row crop production, livestock and grazing, as well as environmental and economic issues. Details are available at mccc.msu.edu/about/meetings. The meeting is open to the public.

Register online at cvent.me/E5WdBD or mccc.msu.edu/about/meetings.