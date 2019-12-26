Reginald Lee “Reg” Allen, age 65, of Ormond Beach, Florida, passed away Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Advent Health Care Center in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Reg was born January 13, 1954 in Cassville, Missouri, the son of Harley Lee and Laura Faye (Swofford) Allen.

On August 17, 1974 in Ava, Missouri, Reg was united in marriage to Elizabeth J. Holmes. They shared 45 years together as husband and wife at the time of his passing.

Reg worked a career that spanned over 40 years as a Fire Protection Engineer. During his off time, he enjoyed tinkering and fixing things and was an avid reader. He loved spending time outdoors golfing or relaxing on the beach, but time spent with his family was his greatest joy. Reg loved his family deeply and was a loving husband and father and a wonderful grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, son, uncle and friend to all. His life and legacy will live on forever in their hearts.

Reg is survived by his loving wife, Elizabeth; his sons, Russell Landon Allen and wife, Jessica, of Westminster, Colorado, Michael Wayne Allen and wife, Holly, of New Bloomfield, Missouri, and Billy Ray Allen of Camdenton, Missouri; his daughters, Kathy Michelle O’Neal and husband, Larry, of Fulton, Missouri and Kristal Elizabeth Allen of Ormond Beach, Florida; five grandchildren, Jenni, Mason, Alexander, Daytona, and Jacob; and two great-grandchildren, Atticus and Adelind. He is also survived by his parents Harley and Laura Allen, of Ava, Missouri; and his brothers, Ronald W. Allen of Poplar Bluff, Missouri, Rick G. Allen and wife, Darlene, of Ava, Missouri and Robert M. Allen and wife, Paula, of St. Louis, Missouri.

Reg was preceded in death by his daughter, Shannon Marie Allen.

A Celebration of Life was held at 3:30 p.m., Friday, December 20, 2019, at The Church at Osage Hills, Osage Beach, Missouri. The family welcomed friends for visitation from 1:00-3:30 p.m. prior to services at the church.

Memorial donations are suggested to Salty Family Services, c/o Salty Church, 221 Vinnig Court, Ormond Beach, FL 32176