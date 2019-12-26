Red Bank – Alice Lirley

December 16 – Hello everyone. Christmas is only nine more days away, but I’m sure everyone is very aware of that by now. I wonder how much today’s winter wonder land will shorten our, much needed, shopping days. I know that I do not intend to stick my head outside the door, except to feed my kitty cats. Our trees and power lines are laden with ice and the grass is white with ice too.

The Red Bank Church Worship service began with the singing of hymns, led by Gary Lirley. After he welcomed everyone, he asked for announcements. Everyone was reminded that our monthly Praise service would take place that evening at 7:00. A pot-luck, fellowship meal will follow the service. Eloise Hallmark sang special music.

John 1: 14-38 was the focus Scriptures for the morning message. When we look at verse 14 it says, And the Word was made flesh, and dwelt among us, (and we beheld his glory, the glory as of the only begotten of the Father,) full of grace and truth. Notice that the word, “Word,” is capitalized because it is someone’s name. We know that this is talking about Jesus because it was Him that was made flesh, and dwelt among us to behold him and His Heavenly Father who is, as it says, full of grace and truth. To further point this out, Gary turned to John 14:6, his favorite Bible verse, which reads, Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life; no man cometh unto the Father, but by me. Jesus is TRUTH. He was sent to us from God, His Father, who is the very source of His truth. To know the Truth, we have to follow the instructions that Jesus gave to some of His new,Jewish believers, – if ye continue in my word, then are ye my disciples indeed; And ye shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free (John 8: 31-32).

In last week’s article, I forgot to mention that those visiting with Jeane Huff for a Thanksgiving meal were two of her sons, Jake and David Hampton. I know they enjoyed that meal because Jeane is a great cook.

Visiting with Maxine Lirley last week was Jeane Huff, Gary and Alice Lirley and Ralph Laughlin. Maxine was taking a nap when Gary and I arrived, but she quickly awoke from the sound of our voices. During our visit with her, she proudly showed us the finished picture that she drew and painted of her late husband, Clyde Lirley. She did a great job. She also pulled out of her drawer some more of her handy work. Jeane brought her some textile paints so she could decorate some dish towels with cute pictures on them. She said she really enjoyed doing that.

Saturday, Gary and I attended a memorial service for one of my cousins, Genevieve Bruner. It was held at the Clinkingbeard Funeral Home in Ava. Many of her family members and friends attended the service. Brother Oren Alcorn officiated the service. He did a wonderful job. After the service, family members and friends were invited to gather and have a meal at the Pizza Hut, which gave us a little more time to visit. Genevieve was fortunate to have wonderful, loving brothers and sisters.

That’s all the news for now. Take care. Enjoy these next few Christmas holidays full of shopping, decorating, cooking and visiting with your children and other loved ones. We will miss not being able to have our children home with us, but they live too far away. I know we will receive cards, and phone calls from all of them. That always gives us great joy.